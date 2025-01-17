Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job: release date, location, episode guide, interview and everything we know

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are back in the renovation business in Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job. After two successful transformations of run-down properties in Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, the duo has decided to take on a new challenge with their biggest build so far — and this time they're heading to sunny Andalusia in the south of Spain.

As always, Amanda and Alan will be rolling their sleeves up and tackling much of the dirty work themselves, while also exploring the local area for design inspiration, bickering over their design styles, and sharing their very special friendship as they turn an abandoned townhouse into a vibrant B&B that they hope will boost tourism in the local community.

Here's everything you need to know about the show...

Amanda and Alan's Spanish Job begins on Friday, January 24 at 8pm on BBC1.

The full series will also be available on BBC iPlayer from Friday, January 24.

Amanda and Alan take in the sights of Moclín (Image credit: BBC/Voltage TV)

Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job location

The house that Amanda and Alan are renovating is in the village of Moclín in the province of Granada. Moclín has a population of 4319, but has suffered severe depopulation in recent years as young people have moved away to bigger cities in search of work.

Amanda and Alan hope that turning their townhouse into a desirable B&B will tempt more tourists into the village as a perfect base to explore the beautiful local landmarks and attractions, including the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains and the stunning Alhambra palace, and boost other local businesses in the process.

Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job episode guide

Episode 1: Hoping to breathe life into one of Andalusia's forgotten villages, Amanda takes a gamble on a run-down three storey townhouse and convinces Alan to join her in a lifelong dream of transforming it into a boutique B&B. In a bid to push their DIY skills to a whole new level, the pair reunite for their most ambitious project yet. With over 2000 square feet to contend with, a roof in need of repair, and a crumbling outbuilding on its last legs, it dawns on them that they may be in over their heads.

This episode guide will be updated as the BBC releases more episodic information.

Is there a trailer for Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job?

There is! You can watch it below:

Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job 🇪🇸 | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

The trailer begins with Amanda saying "in the beautiful Spanish village of Moclín, Alan and I are at it again", as we see them knocking down a wall with a sledgehammer, and Alan greets some passers-by with a sunny "¡Hola!" as he gets out of a car.

Alan and Amanda continue that they are "transforming a derelict townhouse into a fully-functioning B&B". We see Alan pouring cement into a mixer, and then we see Alan and Amanda rollerblading down the street in what looks like an homage to the Barbie movie as Alan loses his balance.

The pair of them are then seen having fun in a bar and dancing in the street as Alan says "I love Spain". Amanda says to Alan "It's lovely and peaceful, innit?" as a dog barks loudly and repeatedly in the background and Alan clutches his temples.

We see a glimpse of a fully renovated room as Amanda says "it's our biggest and best project", and we then see Amanda putting too much pressure on a large piece of plasterboard which falls into several others, dominoes-style. Alan and Amanda hug, and then he tells her "you're so positive... or naive", which makes her laugh loudly. The trailer ends with a clip of them drinking wine and giggling.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr interview

Alan and Amanda visit the Alhambra (Image credit: BBC/Voltage TV)

You've swapped Italy for Spain, and this time you're turning the property into a B&B rather than a home. Did it feel like a very different ball game? Amanda: "Well, yes, because of the size of it. We bought the house and then decided to make it into a B&B because of the size of it, because we thought we lent itself to that. So it was a different ball game in that it was panic stations, because obviously there was way more to do, but in the same amount of time that we've always been given. There was more bashing, more tiling and more everything! We know that 'the Spanish Job' doesn't really work — I actually said we should have called it 'the Spanish Acquisition'! I've been milking that forever, haven't I, Alan? Alan: "You have, and I still refuse to laugh at it! But the show still has all the Latin flavours, hasn't it? But I think as an interior designer — because I do class myself as that now, because we've done it for three years — we did need new challenges, and it was bigger and better. Roof terraces were mentioned!"

What did you make of the location? Amanda: "Where we were in Spain was very influenced by Morocco, so there's a whole different interior design aspect to it — we learned so much. Granada is like the unsung hero of Spain, because everyone thinks about Seville and Madrid and all those other places, but we were so impressed with Granada. Spain really impressed us, and we had amazing help from our neighbours — there were more British people in the village, which did make life easier!" Alan: "I'm really annoyed with my family because we went to Spain when I was a kid, but all we did was just sit by the pool and my mum was like 'oh no, this is all there is to see here'. But there's these waterfalls, there's a National Park which is like being in Africa — I've been lied to! Gaslit, by my own family!" Amanda: "We went whale-watching, and skiing in the Nevada, and then we went back to the Nevada at a different time of year and it was like the Grand Canyon. The culture and the landscapes are unbelievable. It's a different side to Spain that we saw."

Alan and Amanda are determined to completely transform the property (Image credit: BBC/Voltage TV)

What's the thing you're most likely to fall out over during a renovation? Alan: "I feel, you know, when we go to a place like Spain or Italy, I think we need to make it look a bit Spanish as a nod to the environment, whereas she wants to make it look like Liberace's downstairs toilet. You want to feel like 'oh, I'm walking down the streets and I'm a sponge, I'm soaking up all this Andalusian charm — and it's my own fault, I do like a doily, or when you put the toilet roll under a figurine. I know, I'm disgusted by my own décor sometimes. Amanda: "I don't like — we call it 'tut' in my house, I don't like tut for no reason. Alan likes tut. But I feel like this year we were pretty much on the same page when it came to the décor. There's only one room that we did let loose in, and we did let loose together. I would say, Alan still has lots of tea breaks, but this year some genius came up with the idea of giving him a flask so we didn't have to keep waiting for the kettle to boil on a Calor gas stove in the middle of nowhere! So the breaks were quicker, and we could bash more things down." Alan: "Also, because this house was big, we could go a bit more mad. In the last one, we got one living room and I was like 'I want it like this' and Amanda's like 'I want it like this', but I feel like now — you watch, I got the crappest rooms out of the lot!" Amanda: "No you didn't!" Alan: "I'll go, 'well, you do the third floor, I'll do the second floor' — I was like Switzerland, wasn't I?" Amanda: "You were very good, but I thought you did argue back a bit this year. You didn't take it lying down, Alan!"