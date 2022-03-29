I'm a Celebrity 2022: possible line-up, location and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass published
I'm a Celebrity 2022 is going ahead, and there are some big changes in store...
I'm a Celebrity 2022 is heading to ITV for a new series, and recently we've seen some big changes to the format as a result of the pandemic. For the past two series, we've seen a change in camp, as it moved to Gwrych Castle in Wales due to travel restrictions.
Because of this, we saw a King and Queen of the Castle crowned in the new location, with author Giovanna Fletcher and former Emmerdale star Danny Miller winning the 2020 and 2021 competitions.
But I'm a Celebrity 2022 is set to look different, as is it's planned it will return to the series' original home in Australia. So with that in mind, here's everything we know so far...
I'm a Celebrity 2022 air date
I'm a Celebrity 2022 is expected to air on ITV earlier this year than normal so it doesn't clash with the World Cup. It normally airs in November, but it could be as early as October so it finishes before the World Cup begins.
Where is I'm a Celebrity 2022 being filmed?
Currently, producers remain hopeful that I'm a Celebrity will return to its usual home after a two year break, provided there's no further travel restrictions to and from Australia.
Rosemary Newell, ITV’s Director of Content, said: "We expect I’m a Celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate audience over 11 million."
Hosts Ant and Dec also had their say on the potential return, adding: "Well, the plan is the jungle."
Dec added: "Nothing against Wales!"
To which Ant agreed, saying: "We love Wales, but Australia is [the show's] home and we'd like to get back there if we can."
I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up
It's far too early for confirmed names, but there have been a few rumors floating about which suggests some big names could be stepping up to the challenge this year.
Here are some of the rumored 2022 contestants so far, and we'll keep things updated when more names are suggested...
Danny Dyer
Due to his upcoming EastEnders exit, it looks like Danny Dyer is one of the top names producers are looking at to take part in the new I'm a Celebrity series.
A show source told The Sun: "Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number-one target. They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer."
The Vivienne
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne has previously teased she'd be up for the jungle, telling Lorraine Kelly: "I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it. What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again. I’m all for that!"
Despite its continued popularity, none of the Drag Race queens have taken on any dreaded bushtucker trials, so perhaps this could be the year for it? Especially since The Vivienne appeared alongside Ant and Dec for their Saturday Night Takeaway show lately...
Richard Madeley
Last year, Richard Madeley had to leave the competition due to ill-health, so is it possible he could return to the jungle to try and take the crown for himself? So far there's no confirmation on that, it could be an option...
