I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked: release date, hosts and everything we know

I'm A Celebrity 2024 fans are in for a treat because this year we have a brand new interactive spin-off show called I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked.

The new series will air right after the main show every evening, bringing fans the latest behind-the-scenes gossip, unseen clips, exclusive interviews and an insider’s guide to the iconic Bushtucker Trials.

The show will also welcome celebrity guests throughout the show’s run and Ant and Dec will also be there to give their unique insights into all the latest camp action that viewers will have just seen on ITV1.

Here's everything we know about I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked...

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked starts on ITV2 on Sunday, November 17, right after the main show has aired on ITV1 and ITVX.

In addition to airing live on ITV2 and ITVX, I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked will also be repeated on ITV1 the following afternoon.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked hosts

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked will be hosted by jungle star Joel Dommett alongside Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers and I'm A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson.

The jungle trio will be ready to dissect everything that has happened in camp each evening and speculate on what might come, and have also promised they won’t be shy in giving their opinions!

Speaking of the new show, Joel Dommett said: “It’s BACKKKK! To say I’m excited to do live jungle-based telly again is an understatement! I really adore the spin-off show and I’m so glad it’s returning for more in-depth chats with Ant and Dec, the campmates and incredible guests. It’s going to have a different feel to it, giving fans of the show extra gossip and juice. I started my TV career there and fingers crossed I won’t say the wrong thing on live telly and end it there too.”

Kemi Rodgers added“I am absolutely over the moon to be a part of this massive show – I’ve been such a fan of I’m A Celebrity for years and years, and I’m so excited that I get to bring the group chat to life by delving into everything that’s going on within camp. I’m absolutely honoured to join Joel and Sam and can't wait to get started, see you in the jungle!”

Sam Thompson is also excited to be heading back to the jungle: “What a complete honour, I can’t believe I’m going to get to work on such an iconic show with Joel who I’m a big fan of and the fabulous Kemi, this is a dream come true.”

Ant and Dec will be joining Joel, Sam and Kemi for I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked. (Image credit: ITV1)

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked premise

As well as bringing us all the latest jungle gossip, Sam, Joel and Kemi will be joined by each celebrity immediately after they have left the camp, giving us an exclusive insight into their time on the show and offering their honest opinions on the remaining celebrities.

The show also plans to delve into its rich history of campmates and feature former I'm A Celebrity jungle legends, to give them the opportunity to share their views on the current series and reminisce about their time in camp.

The show is also interactive and viewers will be able to join all the lively debates via social media and the app, as well as asking for their questions to be put directly to the campmates live in the Bush Telegraph or in the studio once they’ve left the Jungle.

Is there a trailer for I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked?

Not yet, but as soon as ITV releases one we will add it to this guide.

In the meantime, we do have this amazing announcement clip that I'm A Celebrity shared on its social media which sees Joel, Sam and Kemi announcing the show and treating us to a special song...!

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

Behind the scenes and more on I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked

As well as I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked, Ant and Dec’s ‘Jungle Club’ on Instagram will also allow fans to engage with the show.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked has been commissioned for ITV2 by Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime ITV and Kevin O’Brien, Entertainment Commissioning Editor ITV.

The show’s Executive Producer will be Lee Smithurst and the Series Editor is Lyndon Taylor-Tovey for Lifted Entertainment (Part of ITV Studios).