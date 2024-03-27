I'm A Celebrity 2024: everything we know

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will see a fresh batch of celebrities ditch their glamorous lifestyles for the Australian Jungle as they compete to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

The award-winning reality show has been running for more than 20 years and has had hundreds of celebrities take part in stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials and have terrifying encounters with creepy crawlies in a bid to win stars for camp.

But which celebrities will abandon their home comforts and head Down Under to brave the Jungle this time around?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 was won by Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, but who will be joining the I'm A Celebrity winners list this year?

Here's everything we know about I'm A Celebrity 2024...

Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle last year. (Image credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 has no release date yet, but it usually airs in November. Previous episodes of I’m A Celebrity are available to watch on ITVX.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 rumoured line-up

From soap stars to politicians, an array of famous faces take part in I'm A Celebrity every year. Although we don't have a confirmed line-up just yet, here is a list of rumored celebrities that could be heading into the jungle this year...

Richard Arnold

(Image credit: Photo by Jack Hall/Getty Images)

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold previously teased that he signed up for this year's show back in December 2023.

Richard had just returned from Australia after covering the show for Good Morning Britain where he received a personal request from I'm A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec to take part in the 2024 series.

Host Ben Shephard asked Richard: "One or two hints about you entering the jungle. Are you going into the jungle?"

Richard joked: "Well it was mentioned, wasn't it. It was flagged up on the show. You'd love nothing more than to see the back of me for another few weeks."

A video then played of Ant and Dec campaigning for Richard to be a campmate next year as Dec said: "If you fancy spending next year's birthday in Australia, we'll keep a bed for you." Ant added: "Or a hammock..." Dec joked: "You know you'd love it."

When Charlotte Hawkins asked him if 2024 would be the year he entered the Jungle, Richard hinted: "Well, it was a stellar invite from Ant and Dec. Would I? I'm at a time of life, Ben, where a door opens and you walk through it, wouldn't you, as long as your knees could make it. Do you know what I mean?"

Max Bowden

(Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Actor Max Bowden, who is best known for playing Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, could be one famous name heading to the jungle after leaving the soap after five years.

The award-winning soap star has become a huge fan-favorite for his portrayal of the iconic character and hard-hitting storylines, which might put him at the top of TV bosses' wish list for this year's series.

He could follow in the footsteps of many EastEnders stars before him, including I'm A Celebrity 2023 campmate Danielle Harold, who played the late Lola Pearce-Brown.

Bobby Brazier

(Image credit: BBC)

Another EastEnders favourite that we think could be part of the rumoured celebrity line-up is Bobby Brazier, who is the son of the late TV star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier.

Bobby shot to stardom after landing the role of much-loved teen Freddie Slater and won the National Television Award for Most Popular Rising Star in 2023.

To top off his already successful year, Bobby competed in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 and amazed everyone with his fancy footwork, which got him all the way to the finals.

After his dazzling stint on the hit dancing competition, the 20-year-old has garnered a huge fanbase with his bubbly personality and would be a great signing to the show.

Could he add another achievement to his CV this year as King of the Jungle?

Danny Dyer

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

EastEnders legend Danny Dyer has been on I'm A Celebrity producers' wish list for a while now.

In 2022, I’m A Celebrity bosses were keen for Danny to take part in the show after he announced his exit from the soap.

After nine years of playing pub landlord Mick Carter, Danny made his explosive exit from EastEnders over Christmas.

Following his departure, the actor has since gone on to star in Australian crime drama Heat, host Netflix game show Cheat alongside Ellie Taylor and is set to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series, Rivals.

With a number of TV projects under his belt, could the star be up for jetting off to the Australian jungle and competing in one of ITV’s biggest shows later this year?

Susanna Reid

(Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The Good Morning Britain host previously teased that she would be open to taking part in the hit reality series.

In a video posted by the official GMB Instagram account, Susanna celebrated 20 years of hosting breakfast television by answering some fan questions.

When asked if she would ever partake in I'm A Celebrity, she replied: "Never say never!" So could 2024 be the year that she heads to the jungle?

Her GMB co-host Richard Madeley took part in I'm A Celebrity 2021 at Gwrych Castle in Wales, but was forced to leave due to COVID-19 safety protocols after he fell ill and had to go to hospital as a precaution. Now, could it be Susanna's turn to brave the Bushtucker Trials like her fellow TV star?

Alex Beresford

(Image credit: Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Alex Beresford previously revealed he would "love" to do I'm A Celebrity.

He told the Daily Star in 2022: "Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle.

"The only thing is, I don't know how good I would be with snakes and spiders but I think it is the show that all of us that work in telly want to do, it is that show isn’t it? I would get stuck in but I think lying down with snakes all around you, ugh!"

Alan Halsall

(Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall was reportedly in talks to take part in I'm A Celebrity 2023, but seemingly had to pull out after having knee surgery. Could 2024 be the year Alan swaps the cobbles for critters instead?

According to The Sun at the time, jungle bosses were thrilled Alan, who is best known for playing mechanic Tyrone Dobbs, was in talks to join the show after years at the top of their wishlist.

A source told the publication: “Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base. Sometimes soap actors who are known for their iconic roles don’t quite translate once in camp, but Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

The source added: “I’m A Celeb viewers love a jungle shower surprise and Alan is hiding a killer bod under Tyrone’s oil-streaked mechanic overalls.”

Phil Taylor

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Darts legend Phil Taylor told The Sun back in 2017 that he would do I'm A Celebrity and has always been busy when they've asked him to go on the show.

The 16-time world darts champion said: "I would do the jungle. Strictly I am not sure, though it would do me the world of good as it would get me fit. I have been asked to do the jungle but was always busy.”

He also spoke to OLBG about the possibility of heading into the jungle saying: "Yeah, I’d be open to it. We’ve got to talk, obviously. But Bob (his manager) will sort all that out. I mean I don’t find any challenges in there for what I couldn’t do."

Zara McDermott

(Image credit: Jim Dyson/Redferns via Getty)

Broadcaster and content creator Zara McDermott could follow in her boyfriend Sam Thompson's footsteps and take part in the show this year.

The reality star was a contestant in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 and was unable to attend the I'm A Celebrity final due to her commitments with the dancing competition. But could Sam be the one to meet her at the end of the drawbridge this time around?

Peter Crouch

(Image credit: Getty)

English former professional footballer Peter Crouch has been on bookmakers' predictions to appear on the show for a while.

Sport stars are popular on the show with former boxer Tony Bellew finishing second last year and Peter's friend and former manager Harry Redknapp winning I'm A Celebrity 2018. Maybe this would encourage Peter to give it a go himself?

He's also no stranger to reality TV after he replaced Mo Gilligan as a new judge on The Masked Dancer UK.

Thomas Skinner

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Businessman and TV personality Thomas Skinner was previously tipped to be a part of the I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up.

Thomas is best known for being a candidate on The Apprentice, where we were introduced to his strong Cockney accent and "bosh" catchphrase. He has since starred in 8 Out of 10 Cats and Celebrity MasterChef.

While speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said he would be ready for everything that I'm A Celebrity would throw at him if he went on the show.

"I’ll eat anything. I’ll drink anything. I’ll do anything. I’d be fine," he said.

He added: "Going on the show would do me a favour as I could lose a bit of weight. I’d go in and have a little diet."

Could 2024 be the year he's hired for I'm A Celebrity?

Chris Gascoyne

(Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street favourite Chris Gascoyne was supposedly eager to sign up for I'm A Celebrity last year as he prepared to leave his role of Peter Barlow after 23 years. But maybe this year his wish could come true!

As Chris took an "extended break" from the soap, he set his sights on heading down under and was reportedly "waiting to be asked" to take part in I'm A Celebrity, according to The Sun.

They also revealed that the soap star turned down offers from Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice.

An insider told the publication: “Chris is very in demand now he’s taking a break from Corrie and he’s had quite a lot of offers.

“He’s always said it would be his worst nightmare to do any kind of dancing — so instantly said no to Strictly and Dancing on Ice.

“He really wants to do I’m A Celebrity but is still waiting to be asked. None of his friends would be surprised if he pops up in the jungle next year though.”

Olivia Attwood

(Image credit: ITV)

Reality star Olivia Attwood teased a return to the show after she was forced to withdraw on medical grounds when she appeared on I'm A Celebrity 2022.

The TOWIE and Love Island star had to exit the show due to health concerns, two days after arriving in the jungle as blood test results revealed that she was "dangerously anaemic."

With her time in camp suddenly cut short, could she be heading to Australia for a second go at testing her mettle?

During an appearance on Lorraine, she said: “At some point, I would love to return. I feel like I owe it to everyone and that there is some unfinished business.”

I'm A Celebrity 2024 hosts

We can guess that presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be returning to host the series. Ant and Dec have hosted the show since it debuted in 2002, so it would be hard to imagine anyone else taking over the role!

The duo have suggested that the next line-up of campmates shouldn't include any more politicians after Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock's appearance on the show.

When Dec was asked whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was a potential future campmate during an Instagram livestream with fans, he replied: "I think we do a year without any politicians".

I'm A Celebrity co-presenter Ant responded: "Agreed, agreed, agreed."

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will most likely be hosted by Ant and Dec once again. (Image credit: ITV1)

Is there a trailer for I'm A Celebrity 2024?

No, there is no trailer out just yet. But we will update this guide as soon as one has been released.