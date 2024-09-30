Dancing on Ice 2025: line up, hosts, judges and everything we know

Dancing on Ice 2025 is on the way.

Dancing on Ice 2025 is heading to ITV as the greatest show on ice returns to our screens for a 17th series. Once again 12 new celebrities will take to the ice to perform live dazzling routines to impress the judges and the audience.

The new season promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances than ever before as the celebrities brave it all - but who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and join our list of Dancing on Ice winners?

Here is everything we know about Dancing on Ice 2025...



While we are still waiting for an official release date for Dancing on Ice 2025, it is thought that the show will air in January 2025 if previous years are anything to go by.

As soon as an official date has been announced we will update this guide.

Dancing on Ice 2025 line up

The new lineup for Dancing on Ice 2025 is being announced as we speak. Here is who we know will be taking part so far...

Ferne McCann

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

TV personality Ferne McCann was the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice. Talking exclusively to GMB, Ferne said: "I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show."

Mollie Pearce

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Traitors star Mollie Pearce was the second celebrity confirmed to be taking part. Talking exclusively to Lorraine, Mollie said: "It will be fun. I want to challenge myself, I'm ready for the challenge."

Sir Steve Redgrave

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Olympic rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave was the third celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series. Talking exclusively to This Morning, Sir Steve said: "It's like going back to being an athlete again, I've been competing for most of my life."

Sam Aston

(Image credit: ITV Studios)

Coronation Street star Sam Aston was the fourth celebrity confirmed for the new series. Talking exclusively to This Morning, Sam said: "I'm nervous but excited to get going. It will be to be nice for the public to see me for me rather than Chesney."

Dancing on Ice 2025 professionals

It is yet to be officially confirmed which professional dancers are returning for the new series, but it is thought the line-up will stay roughly the same.

Last year we saw Vanessa Bauer, Colin Grafton, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield and Sylvain Longchambon all return, along with Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone. Tippy Packard also took part but only appeared in the group numbers after injuring her knee.

Amani Fancy, Vanessa James, Annette Dytrt and Simon Seneca also joined the show last year.

Karen Barber and Daniel Whiston also returned to the show as Head Coach and Creative Director.

As soon as an official announcement is made we will update this guide.

Dancing on Ice 2025 judges

The Dancing on Ice judges: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. (Image credit: ITV)

It is thought the judging panel will stay the same for the new series, with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo all hopefully returning.

Dancing on Ice 2025 hosts

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby hosted last year's series. (Image credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby, who has presented the series since 2006, came back to host last year, and it is thought she will be back in 2025.

Joining Holly was Stephen Mulhern, who replaced Philip Schofield. As soon as the hosts are confirmed by ITV we will update this guide.

Is there a trailer for Dancing on Ice 2025?

Not yet, it is a little too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Who won Dancing on Ice 2024?

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy were crowned champions in 2024. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan Thomas and his professional partner Amani Fancy were crowned the Dancing on Ice 2024 champions on Sunday, March 10 after impressing the judges week-on-week.

Ryan and Amani reached the final, battling it out to win the coveted title against Miles Nazaire, Vanessa Bauer, Adele Roberts, and Mark Hanretty. Ryan and pro partner Amani skated to the song "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, where they performed a Game of Thrones-themed routine and were awarded a perfect 40 score.

Speaking after his win, Ryan said: "I'm speechless. I just can't... I'm so happy for Amani, because she's put so much work into this." He also dedicated his trophy to Greg Rutherford, who was forced to pull out of the final due to an injury, by saying: "This one's for you!".