Dancing on Ice 2024 crowns winners after tense final

Dancing on Ice 2024 is over after weeks of intense skating battles, and now one couple has emerged victorious.

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas and his professional partner Amani Fancy are this year's winners, managing to impress judges and improve week-on-week, earning them the coveted title.

Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer placed second, while Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty came third, and it was no doubt a tough decision to decide who was walking away as the newest Dancing on Ice champion.

This news comes after Olympian Greg Rutherford pulled out of the final due to an injury, meaning only three couples were skating to win, making the competition even closer.

A spokesperson at the time confirmed Greg's departure, saying: "Greg and Vanessa [James] have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family."

Speaking after his win, Ryan said, "I'm speechless. I just can't... I'm so happy for Amani, because she's put so much work into this."

He also dedicated his trophy to Greg, by saying: "This one's for you!", which fans branded a "sweet gesture" on social media.

Ryan and pro partner Amani skated to the song "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, where they performed a Game of Thrones-themed routine. They seriously impressed judges and they were awarded a perfect 40.

But they weren't the only perfect score of the evening. Adele and Mark performed a Western-style routine to "Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyoncé, also receiving a top score of 40.

There was drama on the ice too, as Miles and Vanessa to "Turn to Stone" by Ingrid Michaelson, and Miles suffered a heavy fall during the performance. Despite the mishap, everyone was okay, and the pair scored 38.

Meanwhile, third-place winner Adele Roberts said: "I've absolutely loved it, and I couldn't wish for a better experience. She added that inspiring others with a stoma was "[our] trophy".

Ryan's win means he's following in the footsteps of 2023 winner Nile Wilson, concluding the beloved ITV skating competition for another year.

Dancing on Ice 2024 is available on demand via ITVX.