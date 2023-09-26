Dancing on Ice 2024: line-up announcements, hosts, judges and everything we know

Dancing on Ice 2024 is back with more glitz and glamour.

Dancing on Ice 2024 will return with 12 new celebrities taking to the ice to perform live dazzling routines to impress the judges and audience.

As Dancing on Ice comes back to bring more sparkle to our Sunday evenings, we'll see famous faces lace up their skates to take on the ultimate challenge and compete to be crowned the Dancing on Ice champion.

The greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline.

Ex-Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his professional skating partner Olivia Smart won Dancing on Ice 2023, but who will we be adding to our Dancing on Ice winners list this time?

Here's everything we know about Dancing on Ice 2024...

Dancing on Ice returns in 2024 on ITV and ITVX. There has been no confirmed release date just yet, however Dancing on Ice traditionally airs on ITV in January.

Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up

Dancing on Ice is yet to announce the full line-up for the upcoming series, with EastEnders legend Shona McGarty and Gogglebox favourite Stephen Webb rumoured to be joining the series.

The show has started to announce the contestants, so let's meet the first celebrity taking to the ice...

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton is the first celebrity announced for Dancing on Ice 2024. (Image credit: ITV)

World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE is the first contestant to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice.

Revealing the news exclusively on This Morning on Tuesday, September 26, Ricky said: ”If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!"

The former two-weight world champion retired from the sport in 2011 and did one final fight in 2012, where he lost to Vyacheslav Senchenko. Ricky then retired for good following the match.

Dancing on Ice 2024 hosts

Holly Willoughby will be back hosting the series. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby, who has presented the series since 2006, will be back to host the brand new series.

The show is also set to announce a new co-host for Holly, after her former co-presenter Phillip Schofield stepped down from the role.

According to Sky News, ITV has lined up Stephen Mulhern to replace Phillip as co-presenter of Dancing on Ice. Stephen previously stepped in to host the show when Phillip had Covid.

ITV has not yet confirmed the news, saying an announcement will be made "in due course".

When they make an official announcement, we'll be sure to let you know.

Dancing on Ice 2024 judges

The Dancing on Ice judges: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. (Image credit: ITV)

Although there hasn't been official confirmation yet, we expect that the judging panel will stay the same for the new series, with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo all returning.

Is there a trailer for Dancing on Ice 2024?

Not yet, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.