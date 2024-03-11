Dancing On Ice viewers IN TEARS over 'sweet, sweet' gesture from Ryan Thomas

Dancing On Ice fans were moved by Ryan Thomas's tribute to Greg Rutherford after he missed the show's grand finale this evening.

Ryan Thomas was crowned the winner alongside pro partner Amani Fancy during tonight's final episode of Dancing On Ice (which aired Sunday 10th March 2024).

Greg - who was a favourite to win the show - pulled out at the last minute due to an injury. Ryan went on to win the competition and in an emotional speech dedicated his trophy to Greg.

"I'm speechless!" Ryan said after the news was announced. "I just can't, it's Amani, I'm happy for her because she's put so much hard work in with me. Listen, Greg, if you're watching this at home... this trophy is for you, mate!"

And it was a gesture that wasn't unnoticed by fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their approval.

'Well done Ryan, well deserved. You were certainly the best tonight. Nice dedication to Greg too,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Ryan dedicating his win to Greg, sweet sweet man,' alongside crying emojis.

And another fan wrote, 'Ryan and Amani incredible and class tribute to Greg at the end there.'

Before the show aired, Greg posted a video of himself receiving medical attention on Instagram, explaining: "Hello, I know this looks very dramatic and everything else.

"Sadly, I picked up a big injury in rehearsals and I'm on my way to the hospital. So I will not be performing on Dancing On Ice tonight.

"I am devastated but these things happen. So stay tuned, we'll keep you updated, what a nightmare way for this to finish."

The Dancing On Ice the final aired this Sunday at 6:25pm on ITV and ITVX. Dancing on Ice is expected to return next year.