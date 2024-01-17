Dancing on Ice 2024 could lose a contestant after 'painful knee injury'

Dancing on Ice 2024 could feature one less contestant on Sunday night's episode, as reports suggest that Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney has suffered an injury.

Claire was due to perform on the second episode of the hit ITV competition series, where she's paired with model and figure skater, Colin Grafton. But there's a chance she won't be taking part.

Speaking about the unfortunate event, an insider told The Sun: "Claire has been training really hard, but has managed to injure herself.

"She’s really gutted and is following the advice to help her back on her feet. Everyone’s really hoping she will be OK because she’s put so much effort into it."

Meanwhile, a source close to the show added: “Claire is in great hands. ITV has medical support on-site and health and safety across the board. The stars know the risks when joining the show, but they are fully looked after throughout. Everyone wishes Claire a speedy recovery."

Last week, we saw retired boxer Ricky Hatton, former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt, Love Island star Amber Davies, athlete Greg Rutherford, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi take to the rink.

In week 2, a fresh set of celebrities get their skates on, and Claire was set to be among them. According to the synopsis for the second episode: "Six more celebrities and their professional skating partners perform in the hope of avoiding the first skate off of the series.

"The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up our ice panel alongside dance supremos, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse."

But Claire may not be competing, so we could see some shake-ups in the coming weeks when the celebrities will start to face the dreaded skate-offs, which could leave them eliminated from the competition.

Claire Sweeney with her skating partner Colin Grafton. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking on This Morning, Claire spoke more about her training and how extensive it was, including some unexpected mishaps and further injuries.

She said: "What’s interesting about the ice is that you have falls when you least expect it. It’s not only a physical thing, it’s a mental thing.

"So when I fall - I put my shoulder out the other week and I did my wrist in - it’s getting the confidence [back]. The ice is unforgiving."

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday, January 21 at 6:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.