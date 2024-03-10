Dancing On Ice fans DIVIDED over tonight's grand finale

Dancing On Ice has crowned its winner! Ryan Thomas skated his way to the top spot tonight alongside pro partner Amani Fancy during tonight's Dancing On Ice 2024 final.

In tonight's final episode of the series of Dancing On Ice (which aired Sunday 10th March 2024) Ryan was crowned the winner, much to the delight of fans.

Ryan beat Made In Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and his partner Vanessa Bauer, with Adele Roberts finishing in third place. Unfortunately, popular contestant Greg Rutherford had to quit hours before due to an injury.

'So glad Ryan won if it wasn’t Adele,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another wrote, 'Ryan and Armani did amazing I had a feeling they'd win after since I met Ryan 2 weeks ago so so so proud of them both!!'

While another said, 'Ryan was the best of tonights skaters and in my eyes deserved to win. The energy he had brought won it for me! Look how happy he is.'

But not everyone was convinced, with another fan writing, 'Its a great achievement but cant help but feel like Ryan won #CBB #CBBUK because of the Roxanne incident and now #DancingOnIce because of the anti #VanessaBauer vote, glad she never won, think Vanessa has done more #Bolero than #TorvillAndDean have now.'

And another wrote, 'Thought Miles was a more polished performance, Ryan had more lifts etc. Tough final #DancingOnIce I'm on catch up, not looking to see who won.'

And another wrote, 'I really like Ryan but Miles is a better skater so i would have preferred him to win.'

And another said, 'Just seen the winner of #DancingOnIce and it's fair to say that I may just be done with this show all together.'

And another wrote, 'Shocked thought be Adele and Ryan competing in final especially since the Chelsea boy fell over in the showcase but at least Ryan won out. He and Amani deserved it. Were excellent.

'First series watched 4 yrs was rooting 4 Greg, Adele or Ryan cos all seem lovely & deserved places.'

The Dancing On Ice the final aired this Sunday at 6:25pm on ITV and ITVX. Dancing on Ice is expected to return next year.