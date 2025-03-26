ITV axes Dancing on Ice after nearly 20 years on air

ITV has revealed it has no further plans for any more series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice is one of television's longest-running shows, but there have been rumours that the latest series, fronted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby, would be the last.

Now, in an official statement, ITV has confirmed the news saying: "Following another successful series earlier this year, Dancing on Ice will be rested in 2026, with no current plans for another series.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the cast and crew who have worked on the show since 2006, and over the previous 17 series, for all of their hard work both on and off the ice."

Dancing on Ice has been a huge hit for ITV over the years, but viewing figures have declined dramatically, with the latest final only getting 2.7 million viewers. At its peak, the series pulled in around 12 million viewers.

Along with Holly Willoughby, ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been with the show since the start. The very first series was won by Gaynor Faye.

Sam Aston won the latest series (Image credit: ITV Studios)

In this year’s final, Coronation Street star Sam Aston faced former footballer Anton Ferdinand and Springwatch star Michaela Strachan, with all three showing off their skating skills in dazzling performances. In the end, Anton was the first to be voted off the final, leaving Sam and Michaela to perform their Bolero-inspired skates. Eventually, it was Sam and his partner, Molly Lanaghan who were crowned champions.

Speaking of his win, Sam said: "I've literally got no words! It's just been such a journey, and a mad one. And it was always Molly's dream to be on this show since watching it as a young girl."

It now looks like Sam will be the final ever winner of the show unless Dancing on Ice is rebooted at some point in the future.