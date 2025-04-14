Benidorm could return to ITV for new series or special reveals creator
Derren Litten, the show’s creator, says he's spoken to ITV about the return of the comedy
Hit ITV comedy Benidorm could be making a shock return after seven years away from our screens.
Derren Litten, the show's creator, has revealed that he has been in talks with ITV about penning a new series or a special of the acclaimed comedy.
He revealed during a Facebook live stream that it could be commissioned in the next few months by ITV, which means we could potentially have new episodes of Benidorm as early as the end of this year.
This isn't the first time that there have been rumours of Bendirom returning. Back in 2023, Litten posted that he was planning on writing again, although he didn't say at that point that a new series of Benidorm could be in the works.
His latest remarks, reported by The Sun, are considerably more encouraging. Talking about Sherrie Hewson, who played Joyce Temple-Savage, he said: "Sherrie does this rumour every couple of years, and Sherrie says that the show is coming back, and she is not s*** stirring, she is hopeful because she loves the show as much as I do."
But more importantly, he confirmed that he has spoken to ITV about making more. "Have I been talking to ITV in the last few months? Yes, I have. Have ITV commissioned a special or a series at the moment? No. Might they in the next few weeks, couple of months? Yeah, they might. They might.
"So I hope that gives you some hope, and I hope that gives you some idea of where we are."
The ITV comedy series ran from 2007 to 2018, following holidaymakers who spend a week at the Solana Resort in Benidorm, Spain, hoping to enjoy a nice, relaxing holiday. But plenty of misadventures and laughs ensued. Its incredible cast included Steve Pemberton, Siobhan Finneran, Sheila Reid, Johnny Vegas, Sheridan Smith, Steve Edge and John Challis.
If a new series is ordered, it will be season 11. You can watch Benidorm now on ITVX and Netflix.
