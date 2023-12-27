Cryptic social media post has Benidorm fans convinced the series could return

Benidorm may have ended in 2018, but a new social media post has got fans convinced it might be returning with new episodes.

The ITV comedy series ran from 2007 to 2018, following holidaymakers who spend a week at the Solana Resort in Benidorm, Spain, hoping to enjoy a nice relaxing holiday. But plenty of misadventures and laughs ensued, featuring an ensemble cast.

Speculation around potential new episodes arose after the series creator Derren Litten announced he was coming out of retirement, and that "certain TV channels" were interested in him.

The statement was posted on Christmas Day and doesn't give much away, but it has certainly got TV fans talking regardless.

In the statement, Derren wrote: "I would like to take this opportunity to make a public statement.

"It's been a difficult decision but I have decided to return to writing for both television and theatre. I have had clear, recent indications that certain TV channels are interested in my decision and I hope you will be watching the fruits of my labour in time to come."

He added: "Obviously there are always rumours surrounding such announcements but I would like to make it clear my decision to come out of retirement is purely to spend less time with my family."

Following the announcement, many fans took to the replies to share their excitement, with everyone saying the same thing. Is Benidorm coming back?

Since it was his first sitcom, it would be a great dose of nostalgia, with many fans listing specific characters that they'd love to see back.

While Derren is remaining tight-lipped on what his new projects could include, fans remain hopeful that Benidorm could make some sort of comeback, so we will just have to wait patiently to see what he's got in store!

The comedy series featured some huge names over the years including Inside No 9's Steve Pemberton, Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran, Sheila Reid, Johnny Vegas, and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, so it's hardly surprising fans are hungry for more.

For now, though, all episodes of Benidorm are available on demand via Netflix which is great news for those in need of a comedy binge-watch.