Exclusive: The Traitors' Mollie Pearce opens up about Dancing on Ice 'challenges'

Mollie Pearce will be showing off her skating skills on Dancing on Ice 2025.

After coming runner-up on Series 2 of BBC One's The Traitors, Mollie Pearce has her eye on a different prize as she competes in this year's Dancing on Ice.

Mollie famously got to last year's final of The Traitors and came close to winning — only to realise she'd been hoodwinked by her close pal Harry Clark as he revealed himself to be a Traitor and scooped £95,000 cash.

Now the model and disability activist, 22, is one of 11 famous faces about to show off their skating skills in Dancing on Ice 2025, which returns to ITV1 on Sunday night.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are back as hosts alongside the Ice Panel; Diversity star Ashley Banjo, Strictly's Oti Mabuse and, of course, Olympic legends Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Ahead of Sunday's first live show, What to Watch headed to the Dancing on Ice studios in Bovingdon, Herts, to chat to Mollie — who's partnered with Colin Grafton on the show — about her next big TV challenge...

What motivated you to want to take part in this year's Dancing on Ice?

"I think skating is just such a beautiful sport. It’s so difficult but so rewarding, it’s one of the most incredible things I’ve ever done. I think when I got the call, I didn’t think much about it, I’ve always loved the show so of course I was gonna say yes."

Getting their skates on: Meet the Class of 2025! (Image credit: ITV)

How's training been going? Have you sustained any injuries?

"We had a bit of a setback, yes. I fractured my wrist so I was off the ice for four weeks but we're back now, all mended and throwing everything into it."

You were born with a limb difference and also wear a stoma bag, after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis aged 11. Are you hoping that doing Dancing on Ice will help raise awareness of these conditions?

"Oh, it’s definitely part of my reason for doing this. I’ve heard from Adele Roberts, who did the show last year — she has a stoma as well and she was incredible. Seeing Adele doing Dancing on Ice last year was massive. It's great to see that representation on the screen."

Mollie says she was inspired seeing Adele Roberts perform on Dancing on Ice last year. (Image credit: ITV)

How are you feeling about your first live performance?

"I’m feeling nervous. I think I've let the nerves get on top of me a little bit but, this week, I'm trying to be a lot more positive, no negative energy. We've worked so hard, and I'm excited to show everyone what we’ve done, so that’s the focus. I’m not a performer, so it’s very new. The whole thing’s new. Skating is new. Performing is new. The outfits are new. The hair is new. It’s all new to me. And I LOVE a spray tan. Especially in January!"

Mollie is partnered with pro-skater Colin Grafton. (Image credit: ITV)

What do your family think of you doing this?

"My mum and dad are very supportive and very proud. They got me a skate necklace for Christmas, it’s very cute. My mom, dad and brother will definitely be here on Sundays screaming in the crowd!"

How are you feeling about being judged by the Ice Panel? How do you handle critique?

"I think it's important to take the criticism as a positive thing. I'm very lucky to be taught by such an amazing pro but then to have the judges critique as well, you can improve week by week. And I think you've just got to take it on as a positive. You can go out, you do your best, and improve next week if you get the opportunity. So I’m thinking of it as a positive… but, of course, there's a chance I might cry!"

We have to ask you about The Traitors. Are you watching?

"Yes, I am watching. I'm really enjoying it."

Mollie was beaten by Harry Clark on last year's The Traitors. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

Who do you think is going to win?

"So much can change in there, so it's way too early to say but I think if the Faithfuls are gonna win they need to work together a bit more. You can’t get people out and find the Traitors if you don’t work together, so it’s finding that balance."

What advice would you give this year's contestants?

"Well, obviously I would say don’t trust anyone— but don't listen to advice from me, because I lost! Have I forgiven Harry? Of course, it’s been so long, I forgave him ages ago!"

Dancing on Ice starts on Sunday January 12 at 6.30 pm on ITV1.