'Springwatch 2021' — start date, presenters, locations and everything you need to know

Springwatch 2021 is right around the corner, and the new series is set to run for three weeks. Thanks to restrictions easing across the UK, the presenters are also able to head to new locations instead of focusing on their home turfs.

The Springwatch team will head to three different locations, where we'll meet an array of local wildlife and learn more about their routines and behaviours throughout each episode.

Speaking about the latest season, Chris Packham tells us: "The animals are always the stars of the show. We’re the supporting cast. We’re there to celebrate their beauty, their fascination, their interest and the revelations that they provide us with, the drama in their lives. We are there reporting on that explosion of nature in spring and that’s why the animals always have to be the stars of the show — that’s where all our content is, where our drama is."

Here's everything we know...

Springwatch 2021will start on Tuesday 25 May at 8pm on BBC2. It will air Tuesdays to Fridays until Friday 11 June.

What should we expect from Springwatch 2021?

Springwatch will see our presenters exploring all sorts of locations including the coast, woodlands and farmlands, so viewers will get a diverse selection of animals and their habitats.

Here's what we know about the episodes so far...

Episode 1: Tuesday 25 May, BBC2, 8pm

In the first episode of the new season, we see Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan visiting Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk. Here, they focus on a variety of birds such as avocets and barn owls, lapwings and yellow hammers, taking a look at the daily dramas of the animal kingdom.

Meanwhile, Iolo Williams meets red deer at Alladale Wilderness Reserve in Scotland and Gillian Burke dips into the vast waters of Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland and introduces us to the sea swallow.

1st bit of sunshine. 1st bit of filming. 1st time seen @ChrisGPackham for a while. So excited to be here ready for @BBCSpringwatch. Starts Tuesday 25th BBC 2. Can’t wait 😜 pic.twitter.com/91viDtw7ZUMay 19, 2021 See more

Episode 2: Wednesday 26 May, BBC2, 8pm

This episode sees Gillian following a harbour seal who’s in hospital in Northern Ireland, discovering how staff are able to care for the wild animal. Meanwhile, Iolo’s on the lookout for golden eagles in the Glen.

Michaela and Chris provide insights into the effects of this year’s late Spring on our wildlife, and learn more about oak trees to see why so many thousands are able to thrive and live there, revealing the secret history of a London wood.

Episode 3: Thursday 27 May, BBC2, 8pm

In episode three, Chris and Michaela bring us the latest dramas from the live nest cameras in Norfolk and Iolo heads to Loch Fleet on Scotland’s east coast. Whilst there, he hopes to spot ospreys and otters out fishing.

Meanwhile, Gillian checks out the inhabitants of Castle Espie, a wetland reserve managed by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust. and Megan McCubbin joins the passionate conservationists shaping the UK of tomorrow.

Episode 4: Friday 28 May, BBC2, 8pm

In Friday's episode, Iolo’s on a mission to capture of the most photogenic birds in the UK, the black-throated diver. We'll also get live updates from Chris and Michaela in Norfolk, looking for signs of the rare turtle dove.

Meanwhile, Gillian discovers a British shark that can glow in the dark and learns why water voles are starting to choose living in cities over traditional country living.

Episode 5: Tuesday 1 June, BBC2, 8pm

This episode follows Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan continuing reporting live from Norfolk, while Gillian Burke looks at some clever cuttlefish and their remarkable abilities.

Then, Iolo Williams heads up into the Scottish Highlands to spot some avian show-offs and learn more about what these impressive birds have to offer.

Episode 6: Wednesday 2 June, BBC2, 8pm

This episode sees Gillian returning to WWT Castle Espie, taking looks at Spring from a swift’s point. Insect fan Penny Metal joins the series to introduce us to the tiny residents in a London park.

Meanwhile, Iolo checks out some alien species on the forest floor at Alladale Wilderness Reserve and there’s a Mindfulness Moment taking place in an ancient Oxfordshire woodland.

Episode 7: Thursday 3 June, BBC2, 8pm

This episode features an island paradise for puffins in Scotland and golden hares in Northern Ireland, where we'll learn more about how they grow and thrive in these environments.

Meanwhile, Chris checks in on the live nests to see who’s ready to fledge, and Michaela reports on the plight of the Norfolk plovers. Finally in Wales, it’s time to see if all the chough chicks survived to adulthood.

Episode 8: Friday 4 June, BBC2, 8pm

Here, the Springwatch team explores if great skuas deserve their reputation as pirates of the skies, while Megan McCubbin goes to the Welsh border to investigate why restoring peatland bog is so important for wildlife.

There’s also a live round-up of the wild soap operas playing out in Norfolk and a rare peek at a secretive owl who resides in Northern Ireland.

Is there a trailer?

We are back! 🙌🦊🐝🌿🌸Get ready for an amazing three weeks packed with the very best of British wildlife! Join us from the 25th of May to the 11th of June at 8pm on @BBCTwo Tuesday to Friday to celebrate the season as it unfolds! 🌸See you all soon! 🥰#Springwatch pic.twitter.com/A0EeSWA8msMay 22, 2021 See more

A Springwatch trailer was shared via the programme's official Twitter account, where it teases it will showcase "the best of British wildlife" including fascinating courtship dances, the birth of new arrivals and insights from naturalists around the country who dedicate their lives to protecting wildlife.