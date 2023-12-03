I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec call for 'no more politicians' on the show
I'm A Celebrity campmate Nigel Farage has caused some controversy on the show
I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have suggested that the next line-up of campmates shouldn't include any more politicians.
I'm A Celebrity viewers have already had some adverse reactions to the latest politician to head to the Aussie jungle. Nigel Farage has come under criticism for his place on the show, with one saying 'Don't think @Nigel_Farage deserves to be on there.'
The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader promised viewers before the show aired, "In the jungle, you're going to find the real me."
Ex-health secretary Matt Hancock appeared last year, whose appearance was also met with controversy.
The presenters of the hit ITV show, whose real names are Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, suggested that there should be 'a year without any politicians' during an Instagram livestream with fans on Saturday, the Daily Mail reported.
When Dec was asked whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was a potential future campmate, he replied, "I think we do a year without any politicians".
I'm A Celebrity co-presenter Ant replied, "Agreed, agreed, agreed."
ITV declined to comment when asked about the comments from the presenting duo, according to reporting from the BBC.
Nigel Farage has been criticised far and wide for his stint in the jungle, with fellow I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Sam Thompson labelling him a "d***" on Sunday's instalment of the ITV show.
Other fans have commented that this year's line-up isn't as strong, with one writing. 'Even Nigel Farage aside, the quality of campmates in this year's #ImACeleb is quite poor.
'There aren't a terrible amount of likeable ones and those that are are dominated by the gobby ones sniping.'
What's next for the campmates? Tune in tomorrow at 9 pm to see who's next in the hot seat.
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night except Saturdays at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Not in the UK? Find out how you can watch I'm A Celebrity 2023 online anywhere in the world with our guide.
