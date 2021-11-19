Ant and Dec are back for the 21st series of 'I'm A Celebrity'.

I’m a Celebrity is back, and this weekend we will be welcoming ten famous faces into camp, ready to take on the challenge of a lifetime in the 21st series of the show. Here’s how to watch I’m a Celebrity online anywhere in the world.

As the new series kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 21st at 9pm on ITV, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are once again on presenting duties as they start the process of crowning the next king or queen of the castle.

The ten celebrities taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2021 are: The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge, Emmerdale star Danny Miller, former Newcastle United player David Ginola, Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, music producer Naughty Boy, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, DJ Snoochie Sly, Olympian Matty Lee, and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips.

How to watch 'I'm a Celebrity' online with ITV in the UK

You can watch the show live of course on ITV. After it's been broadcast it will be available on catch-up service ITV Hub. ITV Hub is a great way of catching up with your favourite ITV shows if you’ve missed them on screen.

How to watch 'I'm a Celebrity' online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you're away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch I'm A Celebrity 2021 via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'I'm a Celebrity' in America and Canada

The series sadly isn't available in America and Canada.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 starts on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 9pm on ITV.