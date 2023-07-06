Dancing with the Stars season 32: everything we know so far

It seems like Charli D'Amelio was just crowned the winner of Dancing with the Stars season 31, and now it's already time to start thinking about Dancing with the Stars season 32!

After spending season 31 on Disney Plus, Dancing with the Stars season 32 will make history by airing simultaneously on ABC and Disney Plus.

Here's everything we know about Dancing with the Stars season 32

Dancing with the Stars season 32 will likely follow in the fancy footsteps of previous seasons, debuting at some point in the fall. As of this writing, no release date has been scheduled but we can look back at last year to see that season 31 debuted in September.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast

Beginning July 7, we'll start learning who will join the Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast. We expect to see a mix of celebrities, reality stars, athletes and more in the ballroom.

Stay tuned for updates as new information becomes available.

Who's headed to the ballroom this season? 👀 @derekhough is announcing the first contestant on @GMA tomorrow! 💃@officialdwts #DWTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/7OFM2xcpTGJuly 6, 2023 See more

Dancing with the Stars season 32 judges and hosts

Original Dancing with the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are returning along with Derek Hough this season. This will mark the first season of the show since judge Len Goodman's passing earlier this year.

Julianne Hough, former pro and frequent guest judge, will join Alfonso Ribeiro (America's Funniest Home Videos) as co-host this season after Tyra Banks departed after season 31.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 trailer

There's no trailer for Dancing with the Stars season 32 just yet but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Dancing with the Stars season 32

This season, Dancing with the Stars will air simultaneously on ABC and Disney Plus, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the following day. (We're still not sure if the live simulcast will be timed to the East Coast airing or not; as soon as we learn more we'll let you know)

ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.