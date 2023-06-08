Vanderpump Rules season 11: everything we know about the hit reality show

It’s by no means an exaggeration to say that Vanderpump Rules season 11 may be the most highly anticipated return of a reality show in recent memory. After Scandoval blew up into a cultural phenomenon and culminated in a very explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, fans of the series have to wonder what can possibly happen next.

One of the biggest questions coming out of that reunion was how the season 10 cast can unite to film future episodes. The last time they were seen on camera, Lala, James, Katie, Scheana and Ariana were all raging against Tom Sandoval and Raquel in light of the cheating scandal. Considering Tom Schwartz allowed his loyalty to Sandoval and his treatment of Katie to tank his own standing with the group, Schwartz was also on the outs with most of the cast. With all this being said, producers have quite the task putting season 11 together.

So what do we know about Vanderpump Rules season 11? Keep reading to find out.

Filming isn’t anticipated to begin until sometime in the summer of 2023 according to executive producer Alex Baskin in an exclusive with Variety . So, you shouldn’t expect to see the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 11 anytime soon. If season 11 follows in the footsteps of the season 10 premiere date, then fans could see new episodes in February 2024.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premise

In the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the series followed the staff of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. Viewers would watch as employees of the SUR and Pump restaurants openly shared their lives, often running into issues with friendships, relationships and other road bumps that come with adulting.

However, as seen in season 10, while the series still follows a core group of friends that all got their start being employed with Lisa Vanderpump, most of them have spread their wings and have stopped working for the restauranteur, but still rely on her for her words of wisdom and sense of humor.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast

Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules (Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

The only thing that has been confirmed to date as far as casting is no one has confirmed to return other than Lisa Vanderpump. Not only is her surname literally the title of the show, but she is also an executive producer of Vanderpump Rules.

As far as the rest of the season 10 cast, Baskin again shared with Variety on the matter, "No one’s saying no, I’ll say that — but I think it’s hard for anybody to say yes right now, because they feel like they haven’t gotten any reprieve."

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney shared with The Los Angeles Times they are both tentatively willing to come back to the show, which is huge news considering the bulk of the season 10 drama originated in the misfortunes of their romantic lives. If they come back, we certainly hope they’ll have a more upbeat go-around and focus on the opening of their sandwich shop.

Rounding out the Scandoval triad, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have not publicly committed to coming back for season 11, although Raquel mentioned in the season 10 reunion that she initially had inklings to return. Should they go back to filming, don’t expect to see them in many scenes with Ariana as she’s not keen on the idea .

As more concrete casting news becomes available to us, we’ll be sure to pass along the updates.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer

We’re a long way off from having a trailer. However, once an official trailer is released, we’ll add it here.

How to watch Vanderpump Rules season 11