House of Villains cast finds Jax annoying, so was he sent home?

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor got a rude wake-up call in House of Villains episode 2 that aired on October 19. He was reminded that in a house of reality TV's finest villains, no one is to be trusted and if you don't have a gameplan involving strategy and manipulation, you probably won't go far in the competition.

It all started in the wake of Omarosa nominating Jax, Corrine and Shake for elimination. The house is understandably a bit on edge as they try to determine who should go home.

Corrine and Shake are in campaign mode to save their spots on the show. Jax, meanwhile, is a bit aloof about trying to gain allies to help him stay, which may have been fine if he didn't walk around the house annoying his fellow House of Villains castmates, the very people holding the power to get rid of him.

After Jax outwears his welcome in the bedroom with Omarosa and Anfisa due to his snoring, he volunteers to sleep somewhere else and manages to swap beds with Tanisha, meaning he is Shake’s new roommate. The snoring is unbearable for Shake who doesn't get much sleep with Jax in the bed next to him.

The following morning, Jax asks Shake if he got a good night's rest. Shake finds Jax's question completely laughable. Then Jax begins talking about his family income, which Shake finds completely offputting. Jax shares he made $450,000 from Cameo and his wife Brittany earned $2 million from Jenny Craig ads. Based on this information and the knowledge that Jax was paid for his years on Vanderpump Rules, Shake surmises Jax doesn't need the $200,000 grand prize money from House of Villains.

Shake took his theory about Jax and wasted no time trying to spread the idea that the Bravo star didn't need to be in the competition because he didn't need the funds.

Fast forward to the challenge that could possibly keep Jax safe from elimination. He, along with Shake and Corrine, were forced to compete in a task known as Blind Trust. Each of them had to drive a golf cart around an obstacle course blindfolded. They had to choose someone else from the cast to provide them with driving directions, so it was important Jax, Shake and Corrine choose someone they trusted.

Jax is incredibly confident he can win the competition, but his confidence rings as arrogance to the other show villains. Of course, arrogance rubs many of them the wrong way, especially given they already see Jax as a physical threat in the competition due to his physique.

Unfortunately for Jax, his naivety gets the better of him, as he selects Jonny Fairplay to serve as his guide in the obstacle course, the very man who lied about his grandmother dying to give him an edge while on Survivor. Staying true to form, Jonny Fairplay sabotages Jax by providing confusing directions and Jax finishes last. The other contestants were left shaking their heads in disbelief at Jax's choice of guide while also cheering on the sabotage.

Later as the contestants all break off into smaller groups and take to their confessionals, there appears to be a growing sentiment that Jax is a "douche." At least Tanisha was kind enough to refer to him as a good-looking "douche."

So between the Vanderpump Rules alum’s lackadaisical approach to campaigning to stay in the competition and his inability to win most of his housemates over, did he go home?

Did Jax Taylor get eliminated from House of Villains?

By the end of episode 2, viewers still don't know. The episode ends with the show villains (sans Omarosa) casting their choice for the person they want to see eliminated. Fans will have to stay tuned to see next week who will be the first person leaving the show.

House of Villains airs on Thursdays on E!.