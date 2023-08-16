House of Villains: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

Over the years, reality TV has produced some legendary show "villains," and now viewers get to see some of them unite under one roof in the new series House of Villains.

The cast competes in a competitive head-to-head game where they'll be forced to outwit and outmaneuver one another all in an effort to win a monetary prize and the title of "America’s Ultimate Supervillain."

So who helps lead the season 1 cast besides former White House staffer and The Apprentice alum Omarosa? Here's everything we know about House of Villains, including the rest of the cast, release date and a sneak peek of the show.

House of Villains debuts on Thursday, October 12, at 10 pm ET/PT on E! The 75-minute series premiere also airs on Bravo, SYFY and USA at that time. The episode becomes available to stream on Peacock the next day.

In the UK, we anticipate the series will join other E! content on Hayu, but we are still waiting on confirmation of an official UK release rollout.

House of Villains trailer

Given the cast, it should come as no surprise that a few of them bump heads in the trailer. Check out the clip below.

House of Villains cast

Once again, the inaugural season marks the return of Omarosa Manigault Newman to television. She rose to fame on The Apprentice, but she also managed to rub her fellow castmates the wrong way on Celebrity Big Brother before making her way to the White House under the Trump administration.

She's joined in House of Villains by former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor. For eight seasons of the series, he frustrated various members of the Vanderpump Rules family before departing. However, he's slated to make appearances in the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Here are the other personalities featured in House of Villains:

Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé)

Johnny Bananas (The Challenge: USA)

Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind)

Jonny Fairplay (Survivor)

Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hop: Miami),

Corinne Olympios (The Bachelorette)

Tiffany "New York" Pollard (I Love New York)

Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club)

House of Villains (Image credit: E! Entertainment)

House of Villains premise

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of 'America's Ultimate Supervillain.' Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week, one villain is sent home. It's the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top."

House of Villains host

Hosting the series is Joel McHale. The actor is perhaps most known for his time in the sitcom Community portraying Jeff. Most recently he's been spotted in The Bear, Animal Control and Parachute.

How to watch House of Villains

House of Villains is an E! original series. For those that cut the cord to cable/satellite TV, E! is available to watch on live-TV streaming services such as Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV. Episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.

Once we know more about a UK release rollout of the show, we’ll pass along the information.