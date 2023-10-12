Meet the House of Villains cast: who's who in the reality series

Over the years, reality TV has seen a number of people who garnered a reputation for playing the villain on their respective shows. Now a few of them will be under one roof in House of Villains. The new competition features 10 infamous reality TV stars going head-to-head in a battle of wit and manipulation, all in an effort to claim the grand prize and earn the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

Helping to guide all of the festivities as host is Joel McHale. One of the actor's most notable roles was in the hit-sticom, Community, though he's also recently starred in Animal Control and appeared in a few episodes of The Bear.

So which familiar faces are actually competing? Without further ado, meet the House of Villains cast.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko

If you're an avid fan of 90 Day Fiancé, then you probably remember Anfisa Arkhipchenko. She debuted alongside her then-fiance, Jorge Nava, in season 4. She gained a polarizing reputation with 90 Day fans due to the way she often treated Nava onscreen. In one memorable scene, she even threw a pair of keys at him. While the couple eventually got married, their relationship woes didn't get any better, as documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

The duo eventually got divorced. Since then, Arkhipchenko has earned a Bachelor's degree in business administration and is officially a fitness physique competitor.

Johnny Bananas

Johnny Devenanzio, better known as Johnny Bananas, has been a fixture in reality TV since appearing in The Real World: Key West in 2006. From his first appearance in 2006, he has become one of the most successful competitors in the history of The Challenge. Even now, he's competing in The Challenge: USA season 2.

Speaking of The Challenge, he's done a number of things that have earned him a bit of a villainous reputation, but perhaps nothing tops the moment he decided not to split his Challenge winnings with his partner, Sarah Rice. He opted to take the $275,000 pot for himself.

Shake Chatterjee

Dr. Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee was hands down the most disliked member of the Love Is Blind season 2 cast. He first earned the side-eye from fans due to the way he treated his then-fiancee, Deepti Vempati. He was not so subtle about the fact that he wasn't physically attracted to her. Then came the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion. It seemed like he literally lashed out at all his castmates, even sparring with show hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Outside of ruffling the feathers of Love Is Blind fans, Shake is a practicing veterinarian. He also dabbles in the world of real estate.

Jonny Fairplay

Jon Dalton, better known as Jonny Fairplay, first appeared on TV in Survivor: Pearl Islands (season 7). It was during this season of the show that he created the infamous lie that his grandmother had died, all in an effort to gain sympathy from his fellow competitors. To this day, many find the move one of the most vile tactics in the history of the series.

He returned to Survivor to compete during season 16, but ultimately asked to be sent home in the first episode to be with his pregnant girlfriend. Fairplay has also developed a career in professional wrestling.

Bobby Lytes

For those viewers of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, you’ll recognize Bobby Nico Wade, aka Bobby Lytes. He's helped anchor the franchise since its inception. On the show, he wasn't shy about sharing his opinion. Additionally, he starred in his own reality dating series, Bobby I Love You, Purrr.

Lytes is also a rap artist.

Corinne Olympios

Corinne Olympios is an alum of The Bachelor, starring in season 21. While on the series, she garnered a reputation among show fans for her unapologetic quips, jabs and at times, downright insulting remarks. She didn't win the final rose, but she won the attention of many Bachelor fans.

Outside of the TV world, Olympios co-owns the apparel company Aura Sugar Co.

Omarosa Manigault Newman

Out of all her House of Villains castmates, it's arguable if anyone has embraced the title of TV villain more than Omarosa Manigault Newman. She angered many TV watchers when she first appeared on The Apprentice in 2004 and inexplicably sabotaged her team leader at the time, Kwame Jackson. Since that initial reality TV stint, she's made rounds on Fear Factor and Celebrity Big Brother US.

Manigault Newman also spent a brief period as a member of President Donald Trump's staff. On an interesting note, she also served in the office of Vice President for Al Gore.

Tiffany "New York" Pollard

When Flavor of Love premiered in 2006, Tiffany "New York" Pollard emerged as the show's star. Although she never actually won Flavor Flav's heart, finishing as the runner-up in two seasons of the show, she ultimately won an even bigger prize. She became a household name and starred in two seasons of her own dating show, I Love New York, and was the main focus in the show's subsequent spinoff series.

As far as Pollard's reputation as a villain, her other contestants on Flavor of Love didn't care for her, but many fans simply adored her outspoken ways. This was also the case when she was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

She recently starred in College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2.

Jax Taylor

For years, Jax Taylor served as the "bad guy" on Vanderpump Rules. During his time on the show, he got into an argument with nearly every single cast member and he was the poster boy for what not to do in a relationship, and even a friendship. Prior to the infamous Scandoval, Taylor got romantically involved with Kristen Doute, who was dating his best friend Tom Sandoval at the time. At that point, this was the most scandalous revelation made on the show.

However, as he's gotten married and started a family, he's managed to ruffle less feathers. With that being said, given some of Taylor's comments on social media about his former castmates on Vanderpump Rules, he has no problem stirring up a bit of trouble.

By the way, according to Variety , he's slated to star in an upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff series.

Tanisha Thomas

Tanisha Thomas comes from the world of Bad Girls Club, having first appeared in season 2 of the franchise. Although she was not a hit among her housemates, viewers couldn't get enough of her bluntness. She became such a fan favorite that once she wrapped her time as a housemate on the series, she was handpicked to host a number of the Bad Girls Club reunions for later seasons. Additionally, she served as host for Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too and Bad Girls All-Star Battle. She was also the face of her own show, Tanisha Gets Married.

New episodes of House of Villains air live Thursdays on E! They become available to stream the next day on Peacock.