The Challenge: USA season 2 — release date, trailer cast and everything we know about the series
The show returns and Mr. Challenge himself, Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio, is ready to compete.
After the successful inaugural run of The Challenge: USA season 1, which saw Survivor season 41’s Danny McCray and Survivor season 28’s Sarah Lacina claim victory, the series returns with The Challenge: USA season 2. In what should be some exciting news for fans of The Challenge franchise, Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio is competing in this latest installment of the show and is hoping his years of experience competing on The Challenge on MTV carries him to victory.
So what can you expect from the new season of the competition series with a new crop of competitors from across Survivor, Big Brother and Amazing Race? Here’s everything we know about The Challenge: USA season 2.
The Challenge: USA season 2 release date
The Challenge: USA season 2 premieres with a two-part event. Part one debuts live on Thursday, August 10, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS and part two airs on Sunday, August 13, at 9 pm ET/PT. Episodes of the new season continue to release on Thursdays and Sundays until August 31, when the show airs live solely on Thursdays.
Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can also watch the episodes as they air live. Essential subscribers to Paramount Plus can catch episodes the next day.
The Challenge: USA season 2 trailer
Here is the official season 2 trailer, and it looks like the competition is going to get complicated with romantic feelings involved. Check out the video clip below.
The Challenge: USA season 2 premise
Here is the official synopsis for season 2:
"The stacked lineup of CBS fan-favorite players who come together in Croatia includes Survivor winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood; Big Brother winner Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispen and Tiffany Mitchell; and The Amazing Race’s Luis Colon and Dusty Harris. Joining the CBS alums are MTV’s The Challenge vets, former champions Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann and the player with the most season wins of The Challenge franchise ever, Johnny ‘Bananas’ DeVenanzio. These CBS reality all-stars will make Challenge history as they face off against franchise legends for the first time on CBS. In the end, only one man and one woman will have the chance to walk away with the title of Challenge Champions and equal split of the grand prize of $500,000."
The Challenge: USA season 2 cast
Here is the official season 2 cast:
- Wes Bergmann (The Challenge)
- Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother)
- Luis Colon (The Amazing Race)
- Tyler Crispen (Big Brother)
- Tori Deal (The Challenge)
- Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge)
- Dusty Harris (The Amazing Race)
- Josh Martinez (Big Brother)
- Sebastian Noel (Survivor)
- Faysal Shafaat (Big Brother)
- Monte Taylor (Big Brother)
- Chris Underwood (Survivor)
- Cory Wharton (The Challenge)
- Michaela Bradshaw (Survivor)
- Cassidy Clark (Survivor)
- Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor)
- Amanda Garcia (The Challenge)
- Chanelle Howell (Survivor)
- Ameerah Jones (Big Brother)
- Alyssa Lopez (Big Brother)
- Jonna Mannion Stephens (The Challenge)
- Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)
- Alyssa Snider (Big Brother)
- Desi Williams (Survivor)
The Challenge: USA season 2 host
Returning to hosting duties is T.J. Lavin. He's been a fixture as a host in the The Challenge franchise, dating back to 2005.
How to watch The Challenge: USA
The Challenge: USA airs live in the US on CBS. For those that have cut traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is a network that can be viewed on live-streaming platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, Paramount Plus with Showtime is also airing live episodes of The Challenge: USA. Paramount Plus essential members have access to the episodes the day after they air.
We’re still waiting on official word as a UK release rollout for the show. As that becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update.
