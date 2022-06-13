The Challenge: USA season 1 — release date, cast and everything we know about the competition series

The Challenge: USA is officially making its debut on broadcast television. The longtime reality series that was once synonymous with MTV has a new spinoff airing on CBS, pulling contestants from the CBS reality world. This world of course includes shows like Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island and The Amazing Race.

The brand new project is just one of the major competition series expected to make a big splash this summer on the network. It will actually premiere right after the perennially popular show Big Brother. Considering the history among fans with both shows, the two may prove to be quite the ratings grabbers once they start airing.

Here’s everything we know about The Challenge: USA.

The Challange: USA season 1 is set to premiere in the US with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS. The remaining episodes of the season will debut live on the following Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT.

Paramount Plus subscribers will also have the opportunity to live-stream episodes via the platform or catch them later on-demand.

We anticipate would-be viewers in the UK should be able to view episodes via Paramount Plus given the streaming service officially launches in the country on Wednesday, June 22.

The Challenge: USA premise

Paramount describes the brand new iteration of The Challenge: USA as the following:

"The all-star group of players who will take on the new challenge includes Survivor winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, Big Brother winner Xavier Prather, The Amazing Race winner James Wallington and Love Island winner Justine Ndiba. Players have proven they can 'outwit, outlast and outplay' their competition and 'expect the unexpected,' but now, for the first time in The Challenge history, they will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced.

"Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever. Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

"Plus, in addition to the prize money, the cast of The Challenge: USA will be competing for a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship (working title) that will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus."

The Challenge: USA season 1 cast

The Challenge: USA starts off with 28 contestants. Check out those brave enough to take on the demanding competition this year.

Image 1 of 28 Cashel Barnett, Love Island season 1 (Image credit: Laura Barisonzi/Paramount ) Image 1 of 28

The Challenge: USA season 1 host

Hosting The Challenge: USA is T.J. Lavin. Believe it or not, Lavin hosted The Challenge on MTV for almost 20 years, starting in 2005. With that said, it seems only right that he now hosts the new broadcast version of the series.

How to watch The Challenge: USA

The Challenge: USA airs live in the US on CBS. For those that have cut traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is a network that can be viewed on live-streaming platforms such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, Paramount Plus is also airing live episodes of The Challenge: USA.

Are you someone who prefers to watch a series at your leisure? Paramount Plus will also allow subscribers to watch the series on demand.

If you live in the UK and hope to watch the series, we presume it will become available to watch on Paramount Plus as the streaming service launches in the country on June 22.

Additionally, another proven method for watching CBS reality shows in the UK has been using a VPN, or virtual private network.

