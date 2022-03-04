Fans react to the Love is Blind season 2 reunion, aka the Shake show

When viewers of Love is Blind season 2 tuned in for the reunion, they went into it anticipating a number of their big questions would be answered on the episode.

Fans expected to find out it Jarrette Jones and Iyana McNeely managed to stay together. Viewers hoped to get the current relationship status of Shayne Johnson and Natalie Lee. What the Love is Blind season 2 audience couldn’t have guessed is that Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee would steal the reunion show, and they were not happy about it.

Anytime Shake breathed, spoke or interrupted someone during the Reunion 🤮🤮🤮 #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/8NZrVfkKhiMarch 4, 2022 See more

Shake immediately positioned himself as the villain of the reunion

(Image credit: Netflix)

From the beginning of the reunion, Shake managed to ruffle the feathers of all his castmates when he claimed, “I’m nervous about how we get edited” but then immediately followed that up with “I’m going to say what’s on everyone’s mind.” For most people wanting to ensure they don’t receive a “bad edit,” they’d speak sparingly and wouldn’t say what they think is on everyone's mind. This begs the question, was Shake really that nervous about how he’d be perceived by the viewers?

Shake managed to insert himself in almost every other castmate’s segment on the reunion. He offered unsolicited opinions that unsurprisingly offended the cast, the hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey and fans.

During Shayne and Natalie’s segment, Shake inserted, “this show is about finding love, it’s not about finding a wife.” (It should be pointed out that he found neither).

When it came to a segment dedicated to Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley, he interjected, “can we just say off the record that the drive to continue on the show was a driving factor for Shaina and Kyle.” A statement that is completely dismissive of any connection the couple may have shared.

And then came the nugget of truth that explained Shake’s behavior on the reunion and throughout the course of the season. He confessed, “I’ll be honest with you guys. This has been an incredible experience, but I’ve had a very tough time taking it seriously.”

Shake vs Vanessa Lachey

Believe it or not, all of these cringeworthy moments happened 20 minutes into the reunion episode. Shake would go on to get into a few more confrontations with his castmates and even into a disagreement with host Vanessa Lachey herself.

Lachey took Shake to task for his “shallow” views on dating and relationships. Oddly enough, the only takeaway he got from this disagreement was that she was the only one on set he was attracted to. A confused Lachey found the statement bizarre and her husband didn’t seem that pleased.

Like most Love is Blind viewers, the cast is disgusted with Shake's behavior — Vanessa and Nick Lachey included! Love Is Blind: The Reunion premieres tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wJOnQAcNJpMarch 3, 2022 See more

What else happens on the Love is Blind season 2 reunion?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outside of the Shake show, viewers got to see that Jarrette and Iyana, as well as Nick and Danielle, are still together.

Additionally, fans learned that Shayne and Natalie did attempt to date after not getting married, but the two ultimately decided they weren’t meant to be.

Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata also met after calling off the wedding, but the two ultimately chose to part ways. And on an interesting note, viewers learned that Kyle regrets not proposing to Deepti Vempati.