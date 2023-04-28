College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

Just like that, it’s time for College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2. The hit BET reality series continues to follow some well-known celebs as they take to a university to pursue higher education. However, given they’ll be doing this while sleeping under one roof, they may find it harder to get through weeks of living with each other than completing the actual courses.

Want to know more about College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2? Keep reading to find out what we know including the release date and cast.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2 premieres in the US on Thursday, May 11 on BET Plus.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2 trailer

As with any reality show that puts celebrities in one house, it looks like season 2 will have its share of drama. Check out the trailer below.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition premise

College Hill: Celebrity Edition follows a group of celebs as they pursue an accelerated certificate program at a historically black college/university. While a few of them have some college experience under their belt and others haven’t stepped foot on a college campus, they all find themselves just trying to continue on in their educational journeys.

In season 2 of the show, the celebs attend Alabama State University.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2 cast

As previously mentioned, this season’s cast stars Tiffany Pollard. Many came to know Pollard as “New York” during her run on Flavor of Love and I Love New York. Her unique ability to rile up her fellow cast mates while delivering hilarious and memorable one-liners, made her a household name. She took her reality TV fame to new heights when she participated as a contestant in the UK rendition of Celebrity Big Brother.

Joining Pollard at Alabama State University is NBA champion and Dancing with the Stars winner, Iman Shumpert. A number of TV watchers will also recognize Shumpert as Rob from The Chi and Quintrell from Twenties.

Check out the full season 2 cast below.

Amber Rose

Joseline Hernandez

Tiffany New York Pollard

Parker McKenna Posey

Iman Shumpert

Kwaylon "BlameItOnKway" Rogers

O'Ryan Browner

How to watch College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2 streams exclusively in the US on BET Plus. So those interested in watching will want to get a subscription with to streamer. While a number of BET Plus shows eventually find their way to the BET network, we don’t have any information about College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 2 making its TV debut at this time.

Unfortunately, there is no news about season 2 premiering in the UK. Should we become aware of a change, we’ll pass along that information here.