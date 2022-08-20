Dancing with the Stars season 31: release date, everything we know

The quest for the Mirror Ball trophy begins this September on Dancing with the Stars season 31. It’s a new era for the dance competition as the show moves from its longtime home on ABC to its new home on Disney Plus .

Each season brings a new cast of celebrities paired with seasoned ballroom dancers who compete for the top prize: the coveted Mirror Ball trophy and bragging rights.

It was a close race last season. Ultimately, the winner of Dancing with the Stars season 31 was Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

Here’s everything we know about Dancing with the Stars season 31.

Dancing with the Stars season 31 premieres Monday, September 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on Disney Plus.

At this time there is no information about whether Dancing with the Stars will be available in the UK. Previously, the series has not been available in the UK but that could change now that the show has moved to Disney Plus. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

What is Dancing with the Stars season 31 about?

Now in its 31st season, Dancing with the Stars is the American version of Britain’s much-loved Strictly Come Dancing competition. Since its debut, international versions of Dancing with the Stars have popped up all over the world.

Here’s the official synopsis of the reality dance competition from Disney Plus:

“Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.”

Who is in the Dancing with the Stars cast?

We don’t know yet which celebrities and dancers will be joining the series. As soon as the information is available we’ll post the complete list here.

Last year, the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast was announced on September 8 and the new season started September 20. If that’s the case, we’re looking at a cast announcement during the first week of September.

Who are the Dancing with the Stars season 31 judges and hosts?

Though the show is jumping from ABC to Disney Plus, it looks like everything else will remain the same and that includes the panel of judges and the show’s hosts.

Original Dancing with the Stars judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are returning along with Derek Hough. Hough was originally one of the professional dancers on the show. He stepped in for season 29 when Goodman was unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions and he became a regular fourth judge in season 30.

Tyra Banks (America’s Next Top Model) returns as host and will be joined by Alfonso Ribeiro (America’s Funniest Home Videos), who was named the show's co-host (opens in new tab) earlier this summer.

Is there a trailer for Dancing with the Stars?

There’s usually a video that accompanies the casting announcement. As soon as the trailer arrives we’ll post it here.

How to watch Dancing with the Stars season 31

The new season of Dancing with the Stars will be available exclusively on Disney Plus . If you don't have a Disney Plus subscription yet, there are a few options. You can add the service as a standalone subscription, you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN Plus or it's included as part of the Hulu with Live TV package.

You can add a Disney Plus subscription using one of the options below:

We’ll be sure to provide updates if the show becomes available to UK viewers.