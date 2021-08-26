'Dancing With the Stars’ season 30: Cast, premiere date and everything else we know about DWTS

Get ready to see some of your favorite celebrities take to the dance floor, as Dancing With the Stars is primed to return for its 30th season on ABC.

Originally based on the British series Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With the Stars first aired in 2005. Each season, celebrities pair up with professional dancers and compete against each other every week with the judges’ scores and audience votes helping to determine who is eliminated. The last dancing duo standing wins the show’s Mirrorball Trophy.

The reality competition series remains as popular as ever, with its 29th season in 2020 topping Nielsen ratings for adults 18-49 in the U.S. It had massive global appeal as well, as it was one of the top five most watched unscripted shows in the world.

As we wait for the new batch of celebrities to strut their stuff, here’s everything you need to know about Dancing With the Stars season 30.

Who are the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judges, host?

For 28 seasons of Dancing With the Stars, Tom Bergeron served as the host. But in season 29, the decision was made to replace Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks, in what executive producer Andrew Llinares described to TVLine as part of the show’s evolution to keep things fresh. Banks will be back as the host for season 30.

The judges from season 29 — Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough — are also returning, as is longtime judge Len Goodman, who had to skip season 29 because of pandemic travel restrictions between the U.K. and the U.S.

Who is in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 30 cast?

Dancing With the Stars has announced its first two celebrity contestants for season 30 — Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winner Suni Lee and pop star Jojo Siwa.

Lee, who is just 18 years old, became an instant sensation during the Olympics as the first Hmong-American Olympian and by winning the all-around gymnastics gold medal, continuing the U.S. dominance in that event. Olympic gymnasts have also done well on DWTS in the past, can Lee do the same?

Siwa is a singer, actress and social media star with more than 60.5 million social media followers. She was also named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020. She has an upcoming Paramount Plus original movie, The J Team , debuting on the streaming service on Sept. 3.

Lee and Siwa will appear on Good Morning America on Sept. 8 to announce the rest of the season 30 cast.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 will debut on ABC on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be during the premiere that the celebrities will be paired up with their pro dancer. New episodes will air weekly.

How to watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Airing live on ABC, Dancing With the Stars is available to viewers who subscribe to a traditional cable package or utilize a TV antenna (check local listing to find your ABC station). The live ABC broadcast can also be viewed by subscribers to a variety of vMVPD services, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

If you aren’t able to watch DWTS live, or have cut the cord, no worries. Viewers can stream the latest episodes the day after they air either on ABC.com or on Hulu.

Past ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winners

Here is the full list of winners from the 29 season of Dancing With the Stars

Season 1: Kelly Monaco & Alec Mazo

Season 2: Drew Lachey & Cheryl Burke

Season 3: Emmitt Smith & Cheryl Burke

Season 4: Apolo Anton Ohno & Julianne Hough

Season 5: Helio Castroneves & Julianne Hough

Season 6: Kristi Yamaguchi & Mark Ballas

Season 7: Brooke Burke-Charvet & Derek Hough

Season 8: Shawn Johnson & Mark Ballas

Season 9: Donny Osmond & Kym Johnson

Season 10: Nicole Scherzinger & Derek Hough

Season 11: Jennifer Grey & Derek Hough

Season 12: Hines Ward & Kym Johnson

Season 13: J.R. Martinez & Karina Smirnoff

Season 14: Donald Driver & Peta Murgatroyd

Season 15: Melissa Rycroft & Tony Dovolani

Season 16: Kellie Pickler & Derek Hough

Season 17: Amber Riley & Derek Hough

Season 18: Meryl Davis & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Season 19: Alfonso Ribeiro & Witney Carson

Season 20: Rumer Willis & Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 21: Bindi Irwin & Derek Hough

Season 22: Nyle DiMarco & Peta Murgatroyd

Season 23: Laurie Hernandez & Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 24: Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater

Season 25: Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold

Season 26: Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson

Season 27: Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess

Season 28: Hannah Brown & Alan Bersten

Season 29: Kaityln Bristowe & Artem Chigvinstev