'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 adds Suni Lee and Jojo Siwa as its first celebrity contestants

Dancing with the Stars is still going strong as the popular reality series heads into its thirtieth season. Today, during ABC's TCA panel, the series had a couple of special announcements. In what promises to be star-studded year, Dancing with the Stars has noted that Olympain Suni Lee and pop star Jojo Siwa will be joining the cast this year. This marks the first of what will be many casting announcements for the series. Lee and Siwa will both be sitting down with Good Morning America tomorrow (August 27th) for their first interview regarding their upcoming gig. They'll go back on the show on September 8th as well, when the rest of the cast is announced for the upcoming season.

Their big, Season 30 premiere will hit on Monday, September 20th. During the premiere, each celebrity will learn who their respective pro dancing partners are. If you've cut the cord, don't stress! Episodes of the series will be available the day after they air on Hulu.

Though the pandemic hit a lot of series pretty hard, Dancing with the Stars had an all-timer of a year in 2020. The show was number 1 among Adults 18-4 according to Nielsen ratings, and was top 5 most watched unscripted series in the world.

For those unfamiliar with Lee or Siwa, but are hyped for the upcoming season, Dancing with the Stars has dropped official profiles of the celebs ahead of their interview tomorrow morning.

SUNISA LEE – Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist, taking home the esteemed gold medal as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. As the first Hmong-American Olympian, her story is more than just triumph, it’s one of representation. Born and raised in Minnesota, Lee’s journey now takes her to Alabama, where she will compete as a college freshman this fall at Auburn University. At just 18 years old, Lee hopes to inspire and empower her peers and the next generation to work hard toward their passions and achieve their dreams.

JOJO SIWA – JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, singer, television and film star, bestselling author and social media sensation. Siwa has over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube. In 2020, she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. A consumer products powerhouse, her famous JoJo Siwa bow has sold more than 80 million bows globally to date. Next, Siwa will star in and executive produce “The J Team,” a new live-action musical premiering on Paramount+. Siwa also serves as creative director and executive producer of the upcoming series “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution” on Peacock.