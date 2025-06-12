The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna's days are numbered?

As she continues her pursuit of Finn, are Luna’s days numbered on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is more than “unglued” at this point — she’s downright obsessed. She wants to have Finn (Tanner Novlan) in her life and she won’t stop until she gets what she wants.

In the June 11 episode , Taylor (Rebecca Budig) offered her thoughts as a psychiatrist, noting that Luna has become so obsessed with her delusions that she’s unable to see that her crimes were wrong; instead, she feels entitled to what she wants because she thinks she’s been wronged. That makes her even more dangerous.

We know that Yamada has been cast in the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, which means that Luna’s story will likely come to an end, or at least a pause, in the near future. Of course, that could mean a lot of things. She could be put in jail, she could disappear, or her character could be killed off entirely. Even if she’s killed off, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s gone for good given that soap operas are notorious for finding ways to bring people back to life.

It’s worth noting that the casting news came in May 2025, which means Yamada has been available to film this whole time. That means Luna’s departure won’t necessarily be tied to Steffy’s eventual departure as Jacqueline MacInnes Wood exits the canvas for maternity leave.

So, given all of these variables, we have to wonder whether Luna will be placed on a shelf or exited entirely from the soap.

Though Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has held the title of the OG B&B baddie, Luna’s particular brand of lunacy has been refreshing and it has given Sheila the opportunity to show that she’s changed, at least for now. Sheila is actually concerned for Steffy’s welfare, which is a twist some people never thought could happen. (She’s more concerned about what Steffy’s death would do to Finn, of course, but that’s besides the point)

For our money, we think Luna will finally be sent back to prison, where she’ll remain until Yamada is available to return to the show to cause chaos for Steffy and Finn…provided that Steffy and Finn survive Luna in the first place.