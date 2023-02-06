Animal Control: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the sitcom

Joel McHale is back leading a network TV show, as Animal Control is an all-new series airing on Fox. Though he has been in numerous shows and movies over the last decade-plus, this is only his second network TV show since Community (the other being The Great Indoors).

Animal Control was created by Rob Greenberg, Bob Fisher and Dan Sterling. Greenberg and Fisher together have written the movies Overboard and The Valet. Fisher also wrote We're the Millers and Wedding Crashers. Sterling, meanwhile, has previously penned the comedies Long Shot and The Interview.

Joining the Fox lineup in the middle of the season, here is everything you need to know about Animal Control.

Animal Control premieres on Thursday, February 16, on Fox at 9 pm ET/PT. It is part of Fox's Thursday night lineup with Next Level Chef and Call Me Kat.

There's no info to date on when or if the sitcom will be available to watch in the UK.

Animal Control plot

Get ready for a different kind of workplace comedy, where its characters not only have to deal with each other, but also with the various animals they get called to manage. Here is the official synopsis of the show:

"[Animal Control] will follow a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not."

Animal Control cast

Joel McHale stars in Animal Control as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer and former cop who has become cynical after being fired from the force for trying to report corruption, but he has a special ability to understand animals; humans less so. In addition to starring in Community for years, McHale also is known for The Soup, Ted and The Bear.

McHale's co-stars in Animal Control include comedian Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, an optimistic rookie paired with Frank; Grace Palmer (Good Grief) as Victoria Sands, the hedonistic free spirit of the Animal Control officers; Gerry Dee (The Moodys) as Templeton Dudge, an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct; Kelli Ogmundson (Family Law) as Dolores Stubb, the Animal Control receptionist; Alvina August (Nancy Drew) as Dr. Summers, the Animal Control veterinarian; Ravi Patel (The Valet) as Amit Patel, another Animal Control officer; and Vella Lovell (Mr. Mayor) as Emily Price, the boss at the Animal Control precinct.

Animal Control trailer

See some of what’s in store with the official Animal Control trailer right here:

How to watch Animal Control

Animal Control airs on Fox, which means that it is available on any traditional cable/pay-TV provider. Viewers who subscribe to live TV streaming services can also tune in to watch episodes on FOX. The network is a part of platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

To watch the show on-demand, the latest episodes are going to be available the day after they air on Hulu or, if you subscribe to a pay-TV service with FOX, on FOX.com.