Mr. Mayor season 2: premiere date, trailer and everything we know about the Ted Danson hit comedy

Marrying politics with comedy, Mr. Mayor season 2 is set to premiere on NBC. The second season of the sitcom will once again bring together two powerhouses of television, star Ted Danson and show creator Tina Fey.

Ted Danson has earned a reputation in the entertainment industry as a brilliant sitcom actor, especially as it pertains to his work on NBC. Stemming from his days playing Sam Malone on Cheers, Danson has gone on to receive rave reviews for his work on The Good Place and now Mr. Mayor. Outside of his performances on the network, Danson has also been celebrated for his comedic roles in projects like HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and CBS’ Becker.

Tina Fey herself continues to find fans in the NBC universe, as well as Netflix. Coming a long way from her Saturday Night Live days, Fey has gone on to create award-programing such as 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

With two members of television royalty still at the helm of Mr. Mayor, producers of the show (Fey included) hope to see the series reach even higher heights of success with its second season.

Mr. Mayor season 2 is due to premiere Tuesday, March 15, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC. Fans of the show will recall that season 1 was only nine episodes. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 related production shutdowns , all 13 ordered episodes were not able to be filmed. Hopefully, season 2 will fair better in terms of what actually airs.

Mr. Mayor season 2 cast

(Image credit: Colleen Hayes)

At the helm of the Mr. Mayor season 2 cast is of course Ted Danson. The Emmy award-winning actor will reprise his role as Neil Bremer, the inexperienced mayor of Los Angeles. And joining him is Academy Award-winner Holly Hunter. Her stern approach as Deputy Mayor Arpi Meskimen, will continue to comedically balance out the aloofness of her boss.

The entire main cast is as follows:

Ted Danson as Neil Bremer

Holly Hunter as Arpi Meskimen

Vella Lovell as Mikaela Shaw

Mike Cabellon as Tommy Tomás

Kyla Kenedy as Orly Bremer

Bobby Moynihan as Jayden Kwapis

Mr. Mayor plot

Mr. Mayor is a political sitcom about a retired businessman who ran for mayor of Los Angeles only to prove that he can. However, once he was elected to the office, he finds himself trying to figure out what his platform really is, earn the respect of his deputy mayor, connect with his teenage daughter and actually attempt to serve the great people of Los Angeles. All of which is harder than he anticipated.

Fans of the series will remember that in the season 1 finale, Mayor Neil Bremer was dealing with a palm tree fiasco and decided to ice out his deputy mayor and her opinions. A move that didn’t sit well with Deputy Mayor Arpi Meskimen.

Elsewhere, Tommy Tomás and Mikaela Shaw were trying to comfort Jayden Kwapis after he received news that the child he was expecting with Samanthee wasn’t his.

Here's what viewers can expect at the start of season 2 with the first episode, "Move Fast and Break Things":

"Neil is excited to work with his new Innovation Team but gets sidetracked when he has to take Orly to the DMV for her permit test. Tommy and Mikaela become increasingly concerned about the I-Team's new presence."

Mr. Mayor Trailer

Here’s the trailer for Mr. Mayor season 2. If you learn anything from watching it, learn that "the hive is always listening."

NBC has also released a funny interview and first look of season 2 hosted by Bobby Moynihan.

How to Watch Mr. Mayor season 2

Mr. Mayor season 2 will air live on NBC. For those without traditional cable, no worries as NBC is typically a part of live television packages for YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Additionally, episodes of Mr. Mayor will be available the next day after they air on Hulu and the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service. To watch the latest episodes on Peacock, a viewer must be signed up for Peacock Premium, which offers either a $4.99 ad-supported or $9.99 ad-free plan.

For UK viewers, Mr. Mayor was picked up by Sky TV, with the entire first season now available to stream. Mr. Mayor season should be available for UK viewers on Peacock via Sky TV, arriving the day after it airs on US TV.