Meet the Dancing with the Stars season 32 cast: who's who in the reality ballroom competition

Tuesday nights are here to heat up fall, as Dancing with the Stars season 32 takes center stage with a shimmering roster of celebrities, athletes, musicians and reality stars.

This season, Derek Hough joins the judges' table along with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, while Julianne Hough steps in as co-host alongside DWTS alum Alfonso Ribeiro.

Let's meet the competitors who are taking to the floor in Dancing with the Stars season 32:

Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky might be familiar to some from his role on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but he's best known for his role as founder and CEO of The Agency, a billion dollar brokerage that manages real estate deals around the globe.

Umansky is dancing with Emma Slater.

Lele Pons

Social media star Lele Pons is known for her comedic videos that have drawn in tens of millions of views from around the world. Born in Venezuela, Pons claims over 100 million followers across her social media platforms.

Pons is dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winner and is also a Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree. He's platinum and multiplatinum certified in over 20 countries with songs like "I'm Yours." His latest album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, released in June.

Mraz is dancing with Daniella Karagach.

Tyson Beckford

As the world's most recognized male supermodel, Tyson Beckford has been the face of Ralph Lauren's Polo and Polo Sport lines. He's also worked with leading global brands like Pirelli, Ducati and Mercedes-Benz. Beckford has diversified, building his own brands while stepping in front of the cameras as an actor.

Beckford is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino is an Emmy nominee and the recipient of an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award over the course of her career. She's currently starring as Rosemary in Shining Vale and was recently seen as Monica Lewinsky's mother in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Sorvino is dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is known as one of the best NFL running backs in history. He played college ball for Oklahoma and went on to be drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007. He was the offensive Rookie of the Year with over 1,300 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Peterson is paired with Britt Stewart.

Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson is a child and family therapist who appeared on The Bachelor season 27 before taking on the role of The Bachelorette for its 20th season. After one of the most talked-about seasons, Lawson ended up engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

Lawson is dancing with Artem Chigvintsev.

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is a longtime fixture on the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules. She got her start on the show after serving as the bartender at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, SUR. She's the author of Fancy AF Cocktails: Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers.

Madix is paired with with Pasha Pashkov.

Harry Jowsey

Aussie sensation Harry Jowsey got his start in the Netflix series Too Hot to Handle in 2020. Jowsey boasts over 10 million fans on social media and hopes to parlay his success in the acting world.

Jowsey is dancing with Rylee Arnold.

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan got her start in My Stepmother is an Alien opposite Seth Green. Later in her career she would re-team with Green in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where she met her husband, Alexis Denisof. Among her numerous credits are the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother and the American Pie franchise.

Hannigan is dancing with Sasha Farber.

Xochitl Gomez

Rising star Xochitl Gomez got her big break in The Baby-Sitters Club, which led to her role as superhero America Chavez in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She'll be continuing in the role in future Marvel movies.

Gomez is dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Barry Williams

Best known as the eldest Brady brother Greg in The Brady Bunch, Barry Williams enjoyed a very busy career before taking on the role that would make him a household name. He appeared in shows like Dragnet, Adam-12, Mission: Impossible and The Mod Squad. He recently hosted a six-year run of 70s Music Celebration! Starring Barry Williams in Branson, Mo.

Williams is dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Matt Walsh

Emmy nominee Matt Walsh is best known for his work on Veep and is a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade. He'll soon appear in the indie film Not An Artist and in the upcoming limited series Manhunt on Apple TV Plus.

Walsh is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears got her big break with an appearance in big sister Britney's movie Crossroads. She went on to star in Nickelodeon's All That followed by the hit series Zoey 101.

Spears is dancing with Alan Bersten.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 airs on Tuesdays on ABC, as well as streaming on Disney Plus.