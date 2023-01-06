The Bachelor season 27: release date, cast and everything we know about Zach's season

Get the roses ready Bachelor Nation because it’s time for another season of The Bachelor. ABC’s long-running reality dating show returns for season 27 and promises more drama (and likely more tears) than ever before. This time around it’s Zach Shallcross’ turn to find love. The former contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 hopes to find his future Mrs. from a field of 30 women picked to join him this season.

This season there’s a special twist that could impact Zach’s future. He actually met a few of the women already when he was announced as the next Bachelor on That Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. Not only did he meet them, but one of the women was voted as America’s First Impression Rose Winner, meaning she’s safe from the first week’s eliminations. You can read more about all of the women competing on the show below.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bachelor season 27.

Will Mr. Right Reasons become someone’s Mr. Right? 💍✨ Find out when @zach_shallcross’s journey as #TheBachelor begins January 23 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/FU4DtImU1UDecember 19, 2022 See more

The Bachelor season 27 will air Mondays from 8-10 pm ET/PT on ABC beginning January 23. New episodes will be available on demand and on Hulu the day after they air.

As of this writing, there’s no word on a release date for the current season to air in the UK but previous seasons are available on Hayu.

Who is the bachelor in The Bachelor season 27?

As with other seasons of The Bachelor, this season's man of the hour is someone Bachelor Nation has seen before. Zach Shallcross, aka Mr. Right Reasons, first appeared during The Bachelorette season 19, and he made a tough decision to leave when he realized that love was not meant to be.

Here's ABC's official introductory statement about Shallcross:

"Zach Shallcross is an endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who stole the Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. After a painful realization that Bachelorette Rachel Recchia wasn’t his perfect match, audiences saw Zach put himself and his desire to meet 'the one' first when he emotionally self-eliminated, opening the door for his person to walk through.

"Born and raised in California, Zach loves beach volleyball, football, his dogs and, of course, his mom, but he knows he has much more love to give ― he’s ready to add 'life partner' to that list."

The Bachelor season 27 contestants

30 women will vie for Zach's affection in The Bachelor season 27, but this time around there's a twist: 4 of them have met him already.

When Zach was announced as the new bachelor on That Bacherlorette: After the Final Rose, he had a chance to meet four of the women — Bailey, Brianna, Brooklyn and Cat — who would compete for his affection.

Fans even got in on the action by choosing America's First Impression Rose Winner, a distinction that went to Brianna. With that First Impression Rose, Brianna is now safe from elimination during the first week.

Brianna, 24 pic.twitter.com/5UBUWl02VqJanuary 5, 2023 See more

While 30 women is a lot to choose from, we all know how quickly that number is whittled down over the course of the first few weeks, so get to know the names ahead of the new season so you can keep track.

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.

Rebecca, "Becca," 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif.

Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn.

Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella "Gabi," 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla.

Jessica "Jess," 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Chandralekha "Lekha," 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla.

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.

Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.

Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A.

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

The Bachelor season 27 host

Jesse Palmer returns to host The Bachelor season 27. Palmer has been spotted all around Bachelor Nation with hosting duties on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor season 27 trailer

ABC provided a first look at Zach Shallcross in action as the new bachelor. Take a look at the teaser below:

How to watch The Bachelor season 27

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC starting January 23, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

The Bachelor can be found in the UK on Hayu but there's no word on when season 27 will be available. We'll be sure to update you as soon as that information becomes available.