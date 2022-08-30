Bachelor in Paradise season 8: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know
The search for love heats up as Bachelor Nation heads to Mexico.
It’s time to head to Mexico with some of the most memorable members of Bachelor Nation in Bachelor in Paradise season 8. This season will feature the largest cast of former Bachelor and Bachelorette alums ever, which means even more drama and fun in the sun.
Jesse Palmer hosts this seaso,n with Wells Adams returning to the Bachelor in Paradise Bar to serve up all the gossip.
Here’s everything we know about Bachelor in Paradise season 8.
When is the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 release date?
Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premieres Tuesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET/PT. New episodes are available to watch the day after they air on Hulu. Past episodes are also available on demand via Hulu.
There is no information available as to when Bachelor in Paradise season 8 will be available in the UK.
Who is in the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 cast?
You never know who will pop up in the Bachelor Nation’s tropical Mexican compound. The series starts out with 19 cast members, with several other members set to appear as the season plays out. Ashley Iaconetti (The Bachelor season 19) and her husband Jared Haibon (The Bachelorette season 11) are already confirmed as future guests.
Here are the currently announced cast members of Bachelor in Paradise season 8:
- Romeo Alexander of The Bachelorette season 18
- Michael Allio of The Bachelorette season 17
- Shanae Ankney of The Bachelor season 26
- Jill Chin of The Bachelor season 26
- Brittany Galvin of The Bachelor season 25
- Justin Glaze of The Bachelorette season 17
- Hunter Haag of The Bachelor season 26
- Sierra Jackson of The Bachelor season 26
- Brandon Jones of The Bachelorette season 18
- Hailey Malles of The Bachelor season 26
- Kira Mengistu of The Bachelor season 26
- Lace Morris of The Bachelor season 20
- Logan Palmer of The Bachelorette season 19
- Genevieve Parisi of The Bachelor season 26
- Jacob Rapini of The Bachelorette season 19
- Serene Russell of The Bachelor season 26
- Andrew Spencer of The Bachelorette season 17
- Teddi Wright of The Bachelor season 26
- Casey Woods of The Bachelorette season 18
What is Bachelor in Paradise season 8 about?
The popular spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette features former contestants of the dating series looking for their second chance at love on the beach in Mexico. Naturally, with so many members of Bachelor Nation together in one place, there is plenty of drama to be found. Between old flames and old rivalries, you never know what might happen.
Is there a trailer for Bachelor in Paradise season 8?
ABC gave fans a sneak peek of who’s coming back to the beach this season. It’s a fun mix of returning favorites and Paradise newcomers who are looking for their second chances at love in paradise. Who are you excited to see this season?
How to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 8
Bachelor in Paradise season 8 airs on ABC, which is included in standard cable TV packages. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch ABC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.
New episodes air the following day on Hulu, so if you don’t have Hulu yet consider subscribing to the service so that you can keep up with all of the Bachelor in Paradise action. You can subscribe to Hulu as a standalone service or you can purchase it as part of the Disney Plus Bundle.
