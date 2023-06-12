The Bachelorette season 20: release date, cast and everything we know

Like clockwork, as soon as The Bachelor wraps up it's time for an all-new season of The Bachelorette. This time around, The Bachelor season 27 contestant Charity Lawson is looking for love and she'll have quite a selection of men to choose from. Over two dozen, in fact.

Here's everything we know about The Bachelorette season 20.

The Bachelorette season 20 premieres Monday, June 26, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC, with episodes becoming available the following day on Hulu.

Here's the episode description from the season premiere:

"Charity's journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity's brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts on the season premiere of The Bachelorette."

We don't have a release date for The Bachelorette season 20 in the UK, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

The Bachelorette season 20 plot

Here's the synopsis of The Bachelorette season 20 from ABC:

"Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, Charity Lawson's journey to find love will continue when she steps in as the leading woman for the upcoming 20th season of The Bachelorette, hosted by Jesse Palmer."

Who is the bachelorette in The Bachelorette season 20?

Charity Lawson is the Bachelorette in season 20. She recently appeared in Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. After going home following the hometown visits it's time for her to find true love.

Here's Lawson's bio from ABC:

"A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Charity Lawson earned a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. The captivating 27-year-old stole America's heart on season 27 of The Bachelor with her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile. Audiences saw Lawson open herself up to finding love by taking risks, all while supporting those around her. After her emotional exit, she solidified Bachelor Nation's trust in her genuine desire to find love.

"As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example."

Who are the men in The Bachelorette season 20?

Over two dozen men will vie for a rose from Charity this season. They range from medical professionals to businessmen, a firefighter and a world record holder.

Here are the men who will be featured in The Bachelorette season 20:

Aaron B., 29, software salesman from San Diego

Aaron S., 33, firefighter from San Diego

Adrian, 33, realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, travel nurse from San Diego

Caleb A., 29, resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Chris, 27, world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, attorney from Chicago

Joe, 32, tech operations director from San Francisco

Joey, 27, tennis pro from Lawai, Hawai'i

John, data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Josh, 28, Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Khalid, 28, tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, yacht captain from Chicago

Nic, 32, HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, software sales rep from Tampa, Fla.

Tanner, 30, mortgage lender from Pittsburgh

Taylor, 32, loan officer from Springboro, Ohio

Warwick, 27, construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C>

The Bachelorette season 20 trailer

Here's a sneak peek at the first night of The Bachelorette season 20:

How to watch The Bachelorette season 20

The Bachelorette season 20 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT beginning June 26, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

UK fans can watch past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on Hayu. We'll keep you updated on a release date for The Bachelorette season 20 in the UK.