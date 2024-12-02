I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fans on tenterhooks as Maura Higgins makes a personal confession

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fans have reacted on social media to favourite campmate Maura Higgins making a personal confession.

In last night's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here episode, Maura opened up about how she's 'missing' someone on the outside.

When asked if she was single, Maura replied, "I am single, but I was seeing someone before I came in, so I’m not in a relationship."She then went on to admit she was missing the person in question.

Before entering the jungle, Maura was rumoured to be dating Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks - and viewers were quick to make the link between the two reality stars.

'Me sat at home listening to Maura talking about Pete Wicks,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, another said, 'Maura talking about Pete without talking about Pete but we know she’s talking about Pete.'

While another fan replied, speculating, 'Pete who's on Strictly? He's got his eye on Tasha, who's on Strictly. I don't gamble, but if you do I'd put money on that.'

And another wrote, 'She didnt want to talk about Pete, that eejit Dean being a smartass as per.'

Maura was a latecomer to the I'm A Celebrity camp, but has proved to be a huge hit with viewers who love her funny comments and straight-talking attitude, with one viewer calling her 'pure comedy gold'.

'Animals beginning with R.. Maura: “Rangutan?” Please keep her in till the final she is pure comedy gold and she doesn’t even realise

While another said of the popular Irish reality star on social media, 'Maura Higgins is amazing on I’m a celebrity! Really funny, sassy , smart - just brilliant.'

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of There continues tonight (Monday 2nd Decemeber) on ITV.