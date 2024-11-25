I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fans say THIS campmate has shown their 'true colours' as they predict the next elimination

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fans have already named the villain of the lineup after Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall had a dispute over Alan waking Dean up.

Tensions are rising already in the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here jungle, with Dean branded 'not a nice person' due to his treatment of Alan.

When Alan tried to wake Dean up so that he could help collect firewood, Dean said to him sternly, "Listen to me. If you’re gonna wake me up, you need to give me a minute, alright?

"It takes a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again, alright, so you don’t need to turn around to me and say ‘do you not fancy it?’ ok? And then turn around and walk away."

Fans were quick to notice Dean's stern tone, taking to social media to express their disapproval.

'Dean's true colours shining through now....he's not a nice person. How dare he talk to Alan like that,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

They continued, 'Fed up seeing him on screen now. I hope Coleen gives him what for in the trial when he starts screaming like a girl again.'

Other fans were quick to agree with the comment, with another replying to the post, 'Sam on ITV2 said that he thought that Dean might lift his game in the trial because of Coleen's influence.

'I really don't see that happening and it's more likely that she will witness what he's really like first hand.'

Another responded, 'Right from the beginning, I didn't like him. Snarky, lazy and entitled.'

While another said, 'I'm really glad he's doing the trial with Coleen .. she won't take his nonsense or cover for him back in camp. The way he spoke to Alan was disgusting, sleeping on Danny's bed was wrong (hoping Danny would give in & swap maybe?) & his attitude in the junkyard really p****d me off.'

Part of the reason I'm A Celeb fans are annoyed at Dean is the way he spoke to Alan, who is emerging as a favourite on the show.

Another wrote, 'The way he spoke to Alan was disgusting. Who does he think he is.'

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'Dean showing his true colours, absolutely vile to Alan. Get him out.'

Meanwhile, another I'm A Celeb fan said, 'If it hadn’t before then Dean’s mask well & truly slipped tonight.

'Nasty, self centred & a serious attitude problem - can’t stand him & I really hope Coleen calls him out during tomorrow’s trial because we all know she doesn’t suffer fools gladly.'

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV.