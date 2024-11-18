I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fans are ALL saying the same thing about this contestant

The first episode of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here aired last night, with the cast diving straight into the action with a series of challenges - and a new I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fan favourite is emerging already.

In the launch episode of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here we saw new campmates Tulisa and Halsall win the challenge - but it's another new cast member that's emerging as a fan favourite on social media.

Dean McCullough has been praised for bringing some laughs to the campsite, with the Radio 1 presenter joking about campmate Coleen Rooney's 'Wagatha Christie' trail.

'Already absolutely buckled laughing at I’m a celeb.

'First few minutes thought that Dean fella would be a pain but laughed the most at him so far! Favourite time of the year,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile another said, predicting that Dean will go on to win the show, '1pt Win Dean McCullough I’m A Celeb winner 20/1.'

And another wrote, 'The partnership we needed on I'm A Celeb is Dean & Wagatha Christie.'

But not everyone is a fan of Dean, with another writing, 'No offence but Dean from I'm a Celeb can hop into a bin.'

And another said, sharing their thoughts on the first I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here episode, 'I’m a celeb ep1 thoughts:

'- GK Barry about to bring 0 stars for camp tomorrow after fears at the beginning

'- Danny did all the hard work whilst Barry struggled in the trial

'- Coleen and Dean don’t know how to use a boat

'- Oti might fear worse things after spitting before camp.'

Meanwhile another wrote, '#i’m a Celeb Dean needs to watch himself as R Vardy will sue him for using the “Wagatha” word.'

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight.