I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2025: hosts, location and everything we know

I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2025 is on the way, with a new series of the I'm A Celebrity spin-off show reportedly coming to our screens later this year.

The first spin-off - I'm A Celebrity... South Africa - was filmed in November 2022 and then aired the following year in 2023. And now it has been reported by The Mail, that while ITV won't be doing a spin-off show every year, another is in the works.

Unlike I'm A Celebrity 2024 and other main shows from previous years, the spin-off is pre-recorded and as it isn't live there is no viewer voting. Instead, campmates will once again battle it out for the title of show ‘Legend' - but who we will be adding to the I'm A Celebrity winners list this time around?

Here is everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2025...

It is too early to know when I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2025 will air, but it is thought it will be later this year.

If the first spin-off is anything to go by, it could be aired in the spring, but as soon as we have a release date we will update this guide.

The first spin off saw Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread return. (Image credit: ITV)

I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2025 cast

It is too early to know who might be heading to South Africa for the new spin-off, but it has been reported that ITV is currently putting together their wishlist of former campmates.

The last spin-off series saw Myleene Klass, Jordan Banjo, Fatima Whitbread, Gillian McKeith, Shaun Ryder, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, Amir Khan, Andy Whyment, Janice Dickinson, Joe Swash, Helen Flanagan, Dean Gaffney, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell and Phil Tufnell all take part, so it is unlikely they will appear again.

As soon as a lineup has been revealed we will add it to this guide.

I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2025 hosts

Ant and Dec are likely to be returning for the second spin off show. (Image credit: ITV)

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are thought to be returning to their hosting duties, with the pair having presented I'm A Celebrity since its creation in 2002.

I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2025 location

According to reports, the show will once again be filmed in Kruger National Park, South Africa, where the first celebrity spin-off was filmed.

Who won I'm A Celebrity... South Africa in 2023?

Myleene Klass won the first spin off series. (Image credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass won the series and was crowned the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend', after she went head to head with Jordan Banjo in the ultimate eating trial.

Talking about how she felt about being crowned the winner she said: "I think the fact that my peers kept me in at points, that meant everything because they were the closest to me in camp. It’s lovely to have the public vote of course the first time round. That gave me so much confidence the first time in my career. But the second time, being voted for by my peers who have seen what I’ve done in camp means a lot."

Is there a trailer for I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2025?

No, sadly it is too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released by ITV we will add it to this guide.