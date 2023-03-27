I'm A Celebrity...South Africa: line-up, trailer, hosts and everything we know

I'm A Celebrity...South Africa will see some old campmates return to do it all again.

I'm A Celebrity...South Africa is an upcoming I'm A Celebrity spin-off that will see iconic campmates from over the years return to take on some new challenges.

The award-winning reality show has been running for more than 20 years and has had 230 celebrities take part in grisly Bushtucker Trials and have terrifying encounters with creepy crawlies.

Now, some of the most famous and much-loved campmates will return to face the dreaded challenges once again in a brand new camp in South Africa, and Ant and Dec have shared some details about the special which is coming next month.

ITV has teased: "South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving."

The celebrity line-up has just been released so which of the past I'm A Celebrity winners will be crowned the 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'?

Here's everything we know about I'm A Celebrity...South Africa...

I'm A Celebrity...South Africa will air in April on ITV1 & ITVX. There has been no confirmed release date just yet.

Previously, Declan Donnelly confirmed that I'm A Celebrity...South Africa will air sometime in 2023 in a video shared on Twitter which confirmed that he and Ant had started filming the series.

"South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023," the caption read.

In the sneak-peek, they said: "We’ve got news. It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we’re doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!"

They then showed the stunning view as they shouted: "South Africa!"

Dec commented: "We’re here, it’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time."

What happens in I'm A Celebrity...South Africa?

This spin-off from the main series welcomes back some of the best celebrity campmates from over the years to compete in new trials and challenges in hopes to be crowned the 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.

After already battling the Australian jungle, the iconic celebrity contestants are back to do it all again in the "harsher and more unforgiving" camp in South Africa, where they will be pushed to their limits like never before with "bigger and tougher" challenges.

In a twist to the original format, there will be no public vote and the celebrities will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.

ITV also teased that: "Whilst nodding back to the Australian jungle, I'm A Celebrity...South Africa is a uniquely different series so viewers can look forward to lots of unexpected twists and turns."

The new stand-alone show will run in addition to the usual annual ITV program.

Here is a sneak-peek on what viewers can expect in the new series...

I'm A Celebrity...South Africa confirmed celebrity line-up

The first group of ex-campmates were officially confirmed by hosts Ant and Dec who announced the line-up live on air during Saturday Night Takeaway on March, 25.

There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but we will have to wait to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.

Here are the first group of contestants entering camp in the launch episode...

Helen Flanagan

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan took part in the 2012 series of I'm A Celebrity where she came in seventh place.

She said of joining the I'm A Celebrity...South Africa line-up: “I am not saying I am going to go in and be a jungle warrior and be absolutely amazing because I will not. Yes I will be scared but I will have a go and I will be a lot better than last time!”

Helen is best known for her role as the glamorous Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, who she played for 13 years.

The mum-of-three became a big fan-favorite during her time on the show and was voted to take part in the Bushtucker Trials a whopping seven times in a row.

Jordan Banjo

Diversity dancer and radio DJ Jordan Banjo finished in ninth place on I'm A Celebrity 2016.

Jordan said of doing the show for a second time: “How many people get the chance to do it twice? A series with different campmates from over the years sounds pretty cool and my fellow Diversity dancers are excited to see me suffer again!”

The Britain's Got Talent star formed a close bond to Gavin & Stacey and EastEnders actor Larry Lamb during his time in the jungle and was also known for loudly singing the Spice Girls to help him get through the Tomb of Torment Bushtucker Trial.

Carol Vorderman

TV Presenter and former Countdown host Carol Vorderman also starred in I'm A Celebrity 2016 and came in eighth place.

Carol said: “Doing I’m A Celebrity changed me a lot and I can’t wait to take part in this new series. I loved everything about I’m A Celebrity [the first time round].”

She added: “We’ve still got a WhatsApp group! [from 2016].”

She earned the title of 'Camp Mum' during her time on the show and her flirtations with Joel Dommett became a big talking point on the series.

Along with Myleene Klass infamous shower scene, Carol's shower scene also became famous with viewers as well as competing in a disgusting eating trial called Big Bush Tucker Bake Off.

Shaun Ryder

Music legend Shaun Ryder came runner-up in I'm A Celebrity 2010, losing out to Stacey Solomon.

Shaun said of taking part in I'm A Celebrity...South Africa: “All I can remember about the Trials is eating a lot of penises, testicles and eyeballs! I could have stayed another year in Australia. I loved living outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities. I know going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it.”

One of the music legend's most memorable moments was when he was bitten by a snake during a group trial and remained surprisingly calm as he waited for medical attention — of course a few curse words were mentioned.

Fatima Whitbread

Olympic Athlete Fatima Whitbread came in third place in the 2011 series of I'm A Celebrity.

Fatima commented on going to South Africa for the upcoming series: “I learnt a lot about myself in the Australian camp and I know there will be some life size characters and life size egos in South Africa too! But what a great experience it is going to be.”

The javelin thrower competed in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2022 and whilst in the jungle, one of her most unforgettable moments saw her get a cockroach stuck up her nose and having to get it flushed out.

Amir Khan

Boxing champion Amir Khan came fifth in I'm A Celebrity 2017.

Amir said of doing the show again: “[I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!] helped me overcome my phobia of spiders and snakes. It also made me tougher as a person and I’m determined this time not to be soft when it comes to the Trials!”

One of his well known jungle moments was when he and Ian Lee secretly ate strawberries after winning the Dingo Dollar Challenge instead of taking the treat back to camp.

Janice Dickinson

1970s supermodel Janice Dickinson finished in second place in 2007.

Janice said of joining I'm A Celebrity...South Africa: “I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone.”

Adding that: “You never know what’s going to jump up and bite your ass.”

Janice became an iconic contestant after her explosive feuds with other campmates and often butted heads due to her brutally honest opinions during her time on the show.

Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell won the show in 2003 and the cricket legend became popular for always complaining that he was "bored" throughout his time in the camp.

The ex-England cricketer said: “I am one of the lucky few to have gone in the jungle and experienced it all and that’s what appealed to me when they phoned up to ask me to take part again. I said yes immediately.” Hopefully he won't be bored this time around!

Paul Burrell

Former Royal Butler Paul Burrell appeared on the show in 2004 and finished in second place. He became known for his hilarious facial expressions during the challenges.

Paul, who was Princess Diana's royal butler, said of doing the show a second time: “I loved doing it the first time around and to be asked again is very special. It’s like coming into the final of the jungle Olympics. I had to eat kangaroo testicles in Australia and I am expecting everything to be bigger in South Africa.”

I'm A Celebrity All Stars presenters

Presenters Ant and Dec will be returning to their hosting duties, with the pair having presented I'm A Celebrity since its creation in 2002.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa host Ant said of the spin-off: "It's a question we always get asked...who would you bring back to the jungle? So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream."

Dec added: "It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!"

Where will I'm A Celebrity...South Africa take place?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars will be located in a new camp in South Africa. More details regrading the location of the camp are yet to be announced.

Is there a I'm A Celebrity...South Africa trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below which sees Ant and Dec on a safari in South Africa where it's not only animals they encounter on their adventure...