I'm A Celebrity South Africa line-up revealed at last
The I'm A Celebrity South Africa celebrity line-up has officially been announced.
The celebrity line-up for I'm A Celebrity South Africa has officially been announced.
I'm A Celebrity South Africa is an upcoming I'm A Celebrity spin-off that will see some of the most memorable campmates from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in a brand new camp in South Africa.
After already battling the Australian jungle, the iconic celebrity contestants are back to do it all again in the "harsher and more unforgiving" South Africa, where they will be pushed to their limits like never before with "bigger and tougher" challenges.
Unlike the original series, there will be no public vote and they will be competing against each other to be crowned the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.
The first group of contestants were announced by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly live on air during Saturday Night Takeaway on March, 25.
There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but we will have to wait to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.
Here is the first batch of contestants entering camp in the launch episode...
- Amir Khan — boxing champion
- Jordan Banjo — Diversity Dancer & DJ
- Helen Flanagan — former Coronation Street Star
- Carol Vorderman — TV Presenter
- Fatima Whitbread — Olympic athlete
- Paul Burrell — Former Royal Butler
- Phil Tufnell — Ex-England Cricketer
- Janice Dickinson — Supermodel
- Shaun Ryder — Music legend
ITV also teased: "Whilst nodding back to the Australian jungle, I'm A Celebrity...South Africa is a uniquely different series so viewers can look forward to lots of unexpected twists and turns."
I'm A Celebrity South Africa presenter Ant said of the celebrity line-up: "It's a question we always get asked...who would you bring back to the jungle? So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream."
Dec added: "It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!"
I'm A Celebrity South Africa will air next month on ITV1 & ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.