I'm A Celebrity South Africa line-up revealed at last

I'm A Celebrity South Africa has announced their official line-up consisting of iconic campmates from previous seasons.

The celebrity line-up for I'm A Celebrity South Africa has officially been announced.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa is an upcoming I'm A Celebrity spin-off that will see some of the most memorable campmates from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in a brand new camp in South Africa.

After already battling the Australian jungle, the iconic celebrity contestants are back to do it all again in the "harsher and more unforgiving" South Africa, where they will be pushed to their limits like never before with "bigger and tougher" challenges.

Unlike the original series, there will be no public vote and they will be competing against each other to be crowned the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.

The first group of contestants were announced by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly live on air during Saturday Night Takeaway on March, 25.

There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but we will have to wait to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.

Here is the first batch of contestants entering camp in the launch episode...

Amir Khan — boxing champion

Jordan Banjo — Diversity Dancer & DJ

Helen Flanagan — former Coronation Street Star

Carol Vorderman — TV Presenter

Fatima Whitbread — Olympic athlete

Paul Burrell — Former Royal Butler

Phil Tufnell — Ex-England Cricketer

Janice Dickinson — Supermodel

Shaun Ryder — Music legend

The first set of celebrity contestants have officially been confirmed. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment)

ITV also teased: "Whilst nodding back to the Australian jungle, I'm A Celebrity...South Africa is a uniquely different series so viewers can look forward to lots of unexpected twists and turns."

I'm A Celebrity South Africa presenter Ant said of the celebrity line-up: "It's a question we always get asked...who would you bring back to the jungle? So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream."

Dec added: "It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!"

I'm A Celebrity South Africa will air next month on ITV1 & ITVX.