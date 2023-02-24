Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: release date, guests, pranks and all we know

Get ready for more laughs, more pranks and more surprises as everyone’s favourite Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to ITV with Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2023.

Here's everything we know about the new series including which guest stars we can expect to see joining Ant and Dec on the show...

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: When does it start?

Officially the happiest 90 minutes of the week, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns for its 19th season on Saturday, February 25 at 7 pm on ITV1.

For the first show, actor David Tennant is live in the studio as Guest Announcer and chart-topper Tom Grennan stars in a mind-blowing End Of The Show Show. Plus, there is lots more fun, frolics and audience surprises.

"It’s unlike any other show we do. It’s live, frantic and anything can happen. We love being part of it, creating ideas for it and having a laugh on a Saturday night," says Ant, with Dec adding: "The beauty of Takeaway is there are lots of elements that we constantly interchange, which always keeps it fresh for us and the audience. And keeps us on our toes!"

Ant and Dec will be getting up to all kinds of mischief on the new series. (Image credit: ITV)

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: Is the Undercover segment back?

Yup! We love this strand which sees Ant and Dec prank a celebrity by putting them in a sticky situation, then surprise them in disguise. Among the famous faces getting the Undercover treatment this series, are Strictly: It Takes Two host Rylan Clark and This Morning presenter Alison Hammond.

"Alison’s was a night in a creepy, old hotel that we set up but she kind of scuppered our plans when she turned up and refused to stay there because it looked too scary! She got back in the car and said she was going home — so it was going to be a very short Undercover until we managed to manufacture a situation to make for her to stay for a while," says Dec.

Ant adds: "Anything that could go wrong, did go wrong that night. She went to the wrong location to start with, then she refused to stay at the hotel because it felt too creepy. We’d almost done too good a job at making it spooky!"

Alison Hammond swapped the bright lights of the This Morning studio for a night in a creepy hotel. (Image credit: ITV)

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: What about I'm a Celebrity, Get Out of Me Ear?

Yes, that's back too, with celebrities including The Body Coach himself Joe Wicks and The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman being instructed by Ant and Dec — via a concealed earpiece — to wind up unsuspecting members of the public.

"We’ve been trying to do Joe Wicks for years, but he was always so busy," explains Ant.

"This year he finally had a gap and let us into his ear. I think he immediately regretted it when we started getting him to do things that embarrassed him!"

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: Is Stephen Mulhern back for more Ant Vs Dec?

Yes! Popular co-host Stephen Mulhern returns for a bonkers Ant versus Dec challenge, Fleur East is out and about with a very special Gift On A Shift and Jordan North is on a brand new mission somewhere in the UK!

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: What do we know about this series' new mini-serial?

Following last year’s spooky mini-serial Polter Guys, this series boasts a spoof 'whodunnit murder mystery' in the shape of Murder at Bigwig Manor.

"We’ve got Richard Wilson from classic sitcom One Foot in the Grave playing the head of ITV," reveals Dec. "He’s called a load of TV stars to his remote mansion to announce who’ll be the host of the hottest new TV show. One by one, all the stars in the running start getting killed off, so we have to find the murderer before we get done, too!"

And, as always, the mini-serial features cameos from a whole host of TV favourites...

"It’s got cameos from the likes of Davina McCall, Judi Love, Dermot O’Leary and AJ Odudu," reveals Ant, "with Stephanie Cole playing Stephen Mulhern’s Nanna!"

Masked Singer judge Davina McCall will be back on ITV in Ant and Dec's spoof. (Image credit: ITV)

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2023: Will the series finale take place abroad?

Due to the pandemic, the 2019 series was the last time Saturday Night Takeaway brought us its grand finale from Walt Disney World in Orlando. But now it looks like their usual jaunt to sunnier climes could be back on...

"Yes it could all change and you’ve got to watch the first episode to find out where it could possibly be," says Ant, with Dec adding: "And how you could possibly get there with us!"

Saturday night's are bigger and brighter now Saturday Night Takeaway is back. (Image credit: ITV)

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday, February 25 at 7pm on ITV1.