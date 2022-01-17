'The Traitors': everything you need to know about the new reality series set in a Scottish castle

'The Traitors' will see contestants enter a Scottish castle like this in the Highlands.

Hit Dutch reality show The Traitors has been snapped up by the BBC and Peacock for a reality/challenge series to be shown in both the UK and US. Both series will be produced by recently announced Studio Lambert Scotland and filming starts in 2022.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment, BBC Commissioning, says: “The Traitors is a high stakes entertainment series full of false promises and paranoia. Set against the stunning Scottish landscape, I can’t wait for these very different 'Highland Games' to begin where the biggest rule of all is trust no one!”

Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming adds: “The Traitors is a gripping social experiment and we can’t wait to bring this to the US as a Peacock original series. Studio Lambert has had amazing success with immersive formats and we are excited to partner with them on this. We know that US audiences will absolutely love the twists and turns of the show.”

So here's everything we know so far about The Traitors plus a shout-out for anyone in Britain keen to sign up and compete in the show...

As production of The Traitors isn't yet underway there's no release date in sight wither in the UK or US. We will update as soon as we hear.

'The Traitors'— how it works

The Traitors sees contestants move into a majestic castle in the Scottish Highlands and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. But three of the contestants are secretly traitors, who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eliminating "loyal" contestants. Can all the traitors be unmasked in time?

“We are hugely excited to be making two versions of a show with spectacular challenges and mind games involving suspicion and trust,” says Studio Lambert CEO, Stephen Lambert. “The Scottish Highlands offers some of the most stunning scenery in the world and we’re delighted both NBCU and the BBC agreed this was where we should bring our American and British contestants to play the game.”

What will 'The Traitors' location be?

The producers of The Traitors have yet to announce where in the Scottish Highlands filming will take place, or the Scottish castle featured. The area however is full of amazing mountains and lakes in this truly beautiful part of Britain so will form a stunning backdrop to the series.

The Scottish Highlands scenery is spectacular. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a host of 'The Traitors'?

There's bound to be a famous face hosting or narrating The Traitors but no one has yet been announced, either for the UK or US. We'll update as soon as we learn who they are.

Do you want to take part in 'The Traitors'?

The Traitors is now casting for UK competitors. See the advert below looking for 'fun, smart and strategic contestants'. For details sign up by April 8 2022 by emailing TraitorsUK@studiolambert.com or go to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart