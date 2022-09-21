Strictly: It Takes Two — air date, presenters and everything we know

Strictly: It Takes Two is back, meaning fans can once again tune in to the weekday show for interviews, behind-the-scenes gossip and bonus content for all things Strictly-related.

We already know that Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is heading our way on Friday, September 23 and the full line-up has been confirmed, so we know who we'll be seeing interviewed this season following their nerve-wracking performances on the Strictly dance floor.

This will be the 19th series for It Takes Two and fans have a lot to look forward to when both Strictly and its spin-off kicks off!

Here's everything you need to know about It Takes Two...

It Takes Two starts on Monday, September 26 at 6:30pm on BBC2. It then airs through the week at the same time.

Episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

There is no news yet on if the show will be available in the US.

What should we expect from Strictly: It Takes Two?

If you're new to It Takes Two, the BBC synopsis for the series says: "It Takes Two is the companion show to Strictly Come Dancing that dives behind the scenes to give an all-access view, featuring all the backstage gossip from the dancing competition and drama from the rehearsal room."

Regular segments include interviews and training footage of the couples prior to their performances, judges discussing the performances from the previous week's episodes and interviews with celebrities who watch the program, so there is lots to pack in!

It's a must-watch for Strictly lovers everywhere who want to be in the know about the dancing competition.

Strictly: It Takes Two presenters

Janette and Rylan return for the new series. (Image credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara and Rylan return for It Takes Two after Janette swapped the dance floor for presenting duties last year when she took over from host Zoe Ball.

When asked what to expect about the new series, Rylan told the BBC: "Everything that you love about the show. Me and Janette will be bringing Strictly five nights a week into your homes. You can expect all the backstage gossip, exclusive clips of rehearsals and some fun content."

While Janette added: "It feels so wonderful to be back on It Takes Two with Rylan! It was a dream come true for me last year and so to be back for my second year, I could not be happier! The new series feels like it will be a very special one so I'm absolutely honored to still be a part of such an amazing show!"