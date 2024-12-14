Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Famous fans give their support to one couple as the final arrives!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 reached the final this evening with four couples battling it out to lift the glitterball trophy.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanek, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppolo, all took to the dancefloor for the last time.

Tasha was surprised by her brother (Image credit: BBC)

The couples were mentored by one of each of the judges, and displayed all their skills in their show dances.

There were a few twists - including Tasha's brother who arrived from Australia to surprise her - and the fans loved it.

Long after this series is gone, we will remember the courage, attitude, skill, and laughter this wonderful man has shown. Thanks, Chris. 😁👍🙏👏👏👏👏👏 #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly #StrictlyFinal pic.twitter.com/97FWH7UBvtDecember 14, 2024

Chris and Dianne were the viewers' fave from the start, with many fans commending Chris - who is blind - for being brave enough to take part in the show.

"Long after this series is gone, we will remember the courage, attitude, skill and laughter this wonderful man has shown," said one impressed viewer.

This is what I wrote about ⁦@chrismccausland⁩ last week. Tonight is the final and we’ve literally bought a new television, like people did for the coronation in 1953. Everyone in the final seems lovely but, come on, #GoChris. ❤️🏆#Strictly pic.twitter.com/87EtRHqoOzDecember 14, 2024

Chris and Dianne attracted some celeb fans (Image credit: BBC)

And it seemed Chris and Dianne had also attracted some celebrity fans.

Chris's comedian friend Lee Mack was in the crowd, cheering on his mate and looking decidedly emotional at some points. Aww!

While Victoria Coren Mitchell said she'd bought a new television for the occasion! And she added that Chris's dancing was "powerful Christmas magic".

We have to admit, we were more than a little emotional ourselves!

And Chris also won over the judges. He even melted Craig Revel Horwood's icy heart!

Craig wrote a poem for Chris, telling him how proud he was.

And then as the icing on the cake, he gave Chris and Dianne a 10 for their final dance - a reprise of their Viennese Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone.

(Image credit: BBC)

What a night! But which couple will lift the glitterball trophy? It's all down to the audience tonight - the judges' scores don't count.

And though it might seem like a done deal, anything can happen.

We can't wait to find out.