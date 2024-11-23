Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans 'sobbing' as a special guest arrives

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 reached week 10 tonight, with the remaining celebrities battling it out to make it to next week's quarter final!

Things got pretty competitive on the Strictly dance floor with Sarah and Vito, JB and Lauren, and Montell and Johannes, all winning 10s from the judges.

PLUS, Tasha and Aljaz scooped the first four 10s of the series for their beautiful American smooth.

(Image credit: BBC)

At home, the viewers were delighted by the fabulous dancing on show. But it was actually a visitor to the show that left the fans - and Claudia - "sobbing"

Dancer Dianne Buswell has wowed the viewers this series with her brilliant partnership with comedian Chris McCausland.

Chris, who's blind, has wowed the fans throughout the season with his moves and Dianne's thoughtful choreography and care for her celebrity partner has won her a whole new host of fans.

(Image credit: BBC)

At the start of the series, Australian Dianne told Chris she wanted to stay in the competition until November because her parents were coming to watch her dance.

Chris looked doubtful at the very idea of staying in the show so long. But here we were in week 10 and Dianne's parents Mark and Rina Buswell were in the crowd!

(Image credit: BBC)

Proud dad Mark was so chuffed with Chris and Dianne's paso doble, that he was sobbing in the audience.

And that set everyone else off. Even Claudia up in the auditorium! And for a while 'Dianne' was trending on social media site X!

Me crying at Dianne’s Dad crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Strictly2024 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/lEXLlxPNtDNovember 23, 2024

Chris, Dianne’s dad, Dianne’s mum… oh lord #Strictly pic.twitter.com/B5TxhEm5f0November 23, 2024

MARK AND RINA HAVE ME SOBBING IM SO HAPPY CHRIS & DIANNE ARE STILL IN SO WE COULD GET THIS MOMENT #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly pic.twitter.com/EcY0GIq0PQNovember 23, 2024

Not Dianne's dad crying, I'm sobbing 😭😭 #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/1YYBQTJZO0November 23, 2024

"I'm so happy Chris and Dianne are still in so we could have this moment," said one emotional fan.

"Not Dianne's dad crying," another viewer shared. "I'm sobbing."

After the sambathon at the end of this evening's episode, Chris and Dianne were second bottom on the leaderboard. But the fans are convinced they'll be taking home the glitterball trophy.

"Not only is he inspirational, he is incredible," said one stunned fan after Chris danced this evening.

Just give Chris McCausland the glitterball trophy 🏆 NOW not only is he inspirational he is incredible keep voting for him strictly family #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing Chris and Dianne for the WIN 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pxfXiEc9mmNovember 23, 2024

Wil Chris and Dianne make it to next week's quarter finals? We'll find out in tomorrow's results show.

Check our TV Guide for more information.