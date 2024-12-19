Strictly winner Chris McCausland swaps his dancing partner Dianne Buswell for his comedy partner Lee Mack in heartwarming Sky one-off Bad Tidings

It is probably the understatement of the year to say that Chris McCausland has had a pretty 2024. After melting a nation's hearts and waltzing to victory in Strictly Come Dancing 2024, he now tops things off by co-starring in Bad Tidings, a soft-centered festive comedy in which he co-stars with Lee Mack.

Oh, and McCausland somehow found the time to co-write it too, with Ghosts writers Laurence Rickard and Martha Howe-Douglas. McCausland and Mack have previous as a double act. When they jointly presented an award at the TV Baftas in 2022 it was instantly obvious that they had fantastic chemistry. There was no straight man in this twosome, they were as funny as each other, trading quips and joking about the lines on the autocue script that Mack had to read for the visually impaired McCausland. The dream team then had what now looks like a dry run for Bad Tidings when McCausland had a cameo in Mack’s never-ending BBC sitcom Not Going Out. In the episode set in a train carriage, they played passengers who collided with suitably hilarious consequences.

Chris with Lee in Not Going Out (Image credit: BBC/Avalon/Pete Dadds)

So here they are again, clashing until the cows come home as burglar alarm salesman Neil (Mack) and Scouse accountant Scott (McCausland) who live opposite each other in a Stockport cul-de-sac. Most of the squabbles are caused by grouchy Neil’s’s small-minded curtain-twitching nosiness. During one heated exchange, Scott reveals that the neighbours have nicknamed Neil "petty spaghetti". But the big thing that gets Neil reaching boiling point is that Scott leaves his Christmas lights up all year and at night they shine straight into his bedroom over the road. Scott, like McCausland, is blind, so the lights don’t bother him, although you would think the electricity bills might. But let’s not be all petty spaghetti about plot holes. It is also probably best not to think too hard about why Scott ends up teetering on his rooftop during one of the stand-out set-pieces. Or how.

Chris in the Strictly final (Image credit: BBC)

The feud comes to a head, however, when Neil tries to get the better of Scott by putting up even more illuminations than him on his house. Unfortunately, he causes a power surge and wipes out the electricity in the entire close. While everyone else, including Neil’s wife Laura (Sarah Alexander) leaves to spend Christmas with friends and family, joint community coordinators Neil and Scott have to stay and stand guard. It is all enjoyable, clean family-friendly fun. And then just when you think things can’t get any sillier a gang of cartoonish local villains, led by tough-as-boots Stacey Brennan (Rebekah Stanton), hear about the power cut and decide to rob every house in one night.

Can Neil and Scott put their differences aside and heroically defend the street? Before you can say "home alone" of course they can…. Bad Tidings is the perfect feel-good way to kick off your Christmas TV viewing. McCausland proves that not only can he do stand-up comedy and shiny floored shimmying, he can also act. Although in fairness playing a blind Liverpudlian harly involves a deep dive into Daniel Day-Lewis style method acting for him. The script is nicely sprinkled with playful asides about Scott’s lack of sight. During one argument Neil suggests that Scott is the person least qualified to run the Neighbourhood Watch.

But actually during the blackout Scott’s skilful way of knowing his way around in the dark becomes a distinct advantage as he proves himself to be a crack shot with a tin of sausage and beans. But if McCausland is the big draw here, let’s not forget Lee Mack, one of the funniest comedians in the country. Again, it’s not the biggest stretch for the Not Going Out star to play a stressed-out husband, but his character does have more depth than initially meets the eye. You might start off swiftly disliking Neil — well, it saves time — but you end up being sympathetic towards him. If you need something to get you into the Yuletide mood Bad Tidings is just the thing. It’s got laughs, it’s got heart, it’s even got a Love Actually joke in it. Let McCausland put the Chris in your Christmas.

Bad Tidings will premiere on Sunday, December 22 at 7.30 pm on Sky Max and also be available from then on NOW for Christmas 2024.