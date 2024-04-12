Bad Tidings: cast, plot and everything we know about the festive comedy

Bad Tidings is a festive comedy movie on Sky Max, starring Lee Mack and Chris McCausland as warring neighbours who become unlikely heroes. Lee plays grumpy home-security expert Neil who is constantly driven to distraction by his blind neighbour Scott (Chris McCausland) who insists on leaving his Christmas lights on all year round. Then, one Christmas Eve, their feuding causes chaos and the pair are forced to band together to save their street from notorious burglars.

“Talk about a back of an envelope idea that has got out of hand, we are now making a Christmas comedy film and it's going to be awesome,” says Chris McCausland, who co-wrote Bad Tidings. “I can't wait to get up to some hilarious mayhem with Lee and bring some festive spirit into people's living rooms this Christmas!”

Meanwhile, Lee Mack adds: “I love Chris McCausland, I love the script and I Iove Christmas!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Sky's festive special Bad Tidings…

Bad Tidings will premiere on Sky Max and NOW for Christmas 2024. When a definite release date is announced, we’ll update you on this page.

Bad Tidings plot

Bad Tidings follows Neil (Lee Mack), a moody home-security expert from Stockport, in the north of England, who can’t stand his irritating blind neighbour Scott (Chris McCausland). The problem is the rest of the neighbours think Scott is great and appoint him the head of their Neighbourhood Watch, to Neil’s fury. Their bickering culminates in Lee causing a power-cut, meaning the whole neighbourhood is evacuated on Christmas Eve with just Neil and Scott left behind to keep guard. And when the local crime family decides to rob every house on the street in a single night, the pair must defeat them. But with no power, and 50 per cent of them blind, it’s going to take a heroic effort to save their neighbourhood.

Bad Tidings cast — Lee Mack as Neil

Comedian Lee Mack plays grumpy neighbour Neil. He stars in Not Going Out and Semi-Detached and has also had roles in Murder, They Hope, Horrible Histories: The Movie, Inside No.9 and Doctor Who. He also hosts the ITV1 quiz show The 1% Club and is a team captain on Would I Lie to You? From 2014 to 2017 he fronted the show Duck Quacks Don’t Echo.

Lee Mack in Not Going Out. (Image credit: BBC/Avalon/Pete Dadds)

Chris McCausland as Scott

Stand-up comedian Chris McCausland plays Neil’s blind neighbour Scott. He’s a regular on comedy panel shows such as QI, Would I Lie To You?, House of Games and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He appeared on the reality series Scared of the Dark and has had cameo roles in EastEnders, Moving On and Not Going Out. HIs travel series Wonders Of The World I Can't See was shown on Channel 4 and he appread alongside Lee Mack in Not Going Out.

Chris McCausland as Martin in Not Going Out. (Image credit: BBC/Avalon/Pete Dadds)

Who else is starring in Bad Tidings?

Other cast in Bad Tidings are Rebekah Staton, Sarah Alexander, Ben Crompton, Emily Coates, Josiah Eloi, Millie Kiss, Tupele Dorgu, Sunil Patel, Susan Kyd and Donna Preston are also appearing in the festive show.

Is there a trailer?

No and we’re not expecting one until later this in 2024. When a Bad Tidings trailer drops, we’ll post it on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Bad Tidings

Bad Tidings is written by Laurence Rickard and Martha Howe-Douglas as well as Chris McCausland. The yuletide comedy is produced by Sky Studios and directed by Tim Kirkby with Adnan Ahmed from Sky Studios producing. Anil Gupta Executive Produces for Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.