Scared Of The Dark: host, celebrities, how it works, what happens and everything we know

Scared Of The Dark on Channel 4 will see six celebrities live in total darkness for a week in this ground-breaking endurance experiment. Hosted by Danny Dyer, the show will follow celebrities Scarlett Moffatt, former boxer Chris Eubank, ex footballer Paul Gascoigne, Olympian Nicola Adams, The Wanted’s Max George and Love Island’s Chloe Burrows as they take on intense challenges while living in a specially created pitch-black reality space for seven days.

Watched over by clinical psychiatrist Dr Tharaka Gunarathne, the stars will have to cope with everyday living and socialising as well as taking part in tasks that will either test their primal fear of darkness or their ability to function without light. It sounds horrendous and soon we’ll see which of the celebs are tough enough to go the distance.

Danny Dyer says: "This is possibly one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever done in my career, and I have done a lot of mad things. Throw in a bunch of celebs and make them do things with the lights off — it’s proper good telly. You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna laugh some more and I promise you’re gonna love it.”

Here’s all you need to know about the Scared Of The Dark on Channel 4…

Scared of the Dark is a six-part series will premiere on Channel 4 in Spring 2023. When a confirmed date is announced, we’ll post it on this page.

Is there a trailer for Scared Of The Dark?

Not yet but we are looking forward to seeing which celebs let their fears get the better of them in Scared Of The Dark. We'll post the trailer here when it arrives.

Scared Of The Dark — how it works

Scared Of The Dark follows six celebrities who get to live in The Bunker, a purpose-built space designed to block out light. It's also rigged with 50 infrared cameras so viewers can see what happens.

Over five successive nights the show will follow the celebrities as they get to grips with living in the dark. To leave The Bunker the celebrities must simply shout “I’m Scared of The Dark” and they are escorted into the light.

To prove themselves, each of the celebrities will take on a series of challenges designed to test either their primal fear of total darkness or their ability to function in the pitch black. Those that fail at their challenges will have to take on herculean tasks to save their place on the show. Each celebrity must really be motivated to conquer their fears because at the end only one will emerge from the darkness as a series winner.

Scared of the Dark host Danny Dyer

Dany Dyer hosts the six-part Scared Of The Dark experiment. The Football Factory star played the lovable Mick Carter in EastEnders from 2013 until 2022. He’s also starred in Human Traffic, Severance, Skins and Plebs. He hosted the game show The Wall and fronts the Netflix series Cheat. He read the Alternative Christmas Message in 2018 and made the show Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family about his famous ancestry.

Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor co-hosting Netflix quiz show Cheat. (Image credit: Netflix / Ray Burmiston)

Meet the celebrities taking part in Scared Of The Dark

Nicola Adams

Nicola was a champion boxer and double Olympic gold-medal winner. She’s also been on Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, Celebrity Gogglebox and The Wheel and took part on Strictly in 2020. The film Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story was made about her.

Paul Gascoigne

Gazza was a hugely talented England World Cup football star and the subject of the film Gascoigne, which told of his career as well as his struggles off the pitch.

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett shot to fame on Gogglebox. She’s since won I’m A Celebrity… and went on to host the spin off Extra Camp as well as Love Bites, Scarlett’s Driving School and Street Mate. She was also a regular on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Nicola Adams winning Olympic gold at London 2012. (Image credit: Getty)

Paul Gascoigne playing for England at the World Cup in 1990 against Cameroon. (Image credit: Getty)

Scarlett Moffatt hosting Scarlett's Driving School on BBC1. (Image credit: BBC)

Chris Eubank

Former boxing World Champion Chris has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, Celebrity Masterchef and reality series At Home with the Eubanks.

Max George

Max is part of the band The Wanted. He’s also starred in Strictly Come Dancing, Bear Grylls: Mission Survive and The Games.

Chloe Burrows

Chloe took part in Love Island in 2021. She’s starred been on Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois and Catchpoint.

Chris Eubank. (Image credit: ITV)

Scared Of The Dark's clinical psychiatrist Dr Tharaka Gunarathne

Clinical psychiatrist Dr Tharaka Gunarathne oversees the celebrities' mental wellbeing on Scared Of The Dark. He says: "One the hardest challenges the celebrities face is dealing with the unknown; their psychological sense of uncertainty is at an all-time high. When you can’t see, your brain fills in the blanks and often imagines the worse. When you switch off the lights your ability to stay safe is suddenly threatened and that is what makes this particularly frightening

Behind the scenes and more on Scared Of The Dark

Scared of the Dark is produced by ITV Studios label, MultiStory Media, from an original idea by Possessed, and was commissioned for Channel 4 by Tom Beck, Head of Live Events with Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events. Executive Producers on the series are Glenn Hugill, Simone Haywood and Jon Cahn.